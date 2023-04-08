Rangers player ratings: James Tavernier’s heroics not enough as Gers fall 12 points behind in title race
The Light Blues were left to lick their wounds as Michael Beale suffered his first defeat as manager.
Rangers headed to Celtic Park knowing this match was their last hope of keeping already faint title hopes alive but a crushing 3-2 defeat ensured they slipped 12 points behind the league leaders with seven games remaining.
Devoid of away supporters inside the stadium, Michael Beale’s men performably admirably in front of a raucous 60,000 home crowd with skipper James Tavernier netting a double, including his 100th goal for the club.
However, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Hoops from moving within touching distance of retaining the Scottish Premiership title, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota capitalise on two costly defensive errors to edge a five-goal thriller.
Rangers were architects of their own downfall on this visit to Glasgow’s East End and with their title hopes all-but extinguished due to Celtic’s vastly superior goal difference, they must now lift themselves ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park later this month.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers’ players performed....
UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield