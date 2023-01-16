The Jamaican forward fired home after latching onto fellow substitute Scott Wright’s pass in the latter stages of the contest

Substitute Kemar Roofe endured a bittersweet evening as the striker stepped off the bench to score what proved to be the decisive goal as Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-1 in extra-time at Hampden Park.

However, the injury-prone Jamaican international went off clutching his arm after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder , with Light Blues boss Michael Beale confirming the player will now undergo an X-ray to assess the damage.

That came after Bojan Miovski’s first-half opener for Aberdeen was ruled out by midfielder Ryan Jack’s deflected strike from the edge of the box against his former club in regulation time.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed....

UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin GK), Leon King, Alex Lowry

Allan McGregor - 7 The veteran stopper was helpless to prevent Aberdeen's opener but made a number of smart saves thereafter. Two brilliant stops to deny Scales and Coulson in the dying moments of extra-time.

James Tavernier - 6 Had a tough task up against the powerful 'Duk' in the first-half. Struck the crossbar with a deflected effort early in the second half.

Connor Goldson - 7 Another commanding display from the Englishman. Looked assured on the ball and under pressure.