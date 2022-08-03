Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side endured a woeful night as they crashed to a dire 2-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rangers face an uphill battle to reach the Champions League play-off round after losing the first-leg of their qualifier 2-0 against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Captain Teddy Tuema put the home side ahead in the first-half after slack defending from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men before a controversial penalty in the second half was tucked away by winger Dante Vanzeir to round off the victory.

The Belgian will feel aggreived they didn’t score more goals in the latter stages as the dealt the Light Blues a hammer blow in their quest to mix it with Europe’s elite clubs.

It was a wretched display by last season’s Europa League finalists and leaves them with it all to do heading into the return leg at Ibrox next week.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

Undefined: gallery

1. Jon McLaughlin - 4 At fault for the opening goal, allowing the ball to go right through him. Produced a brilliant double save to redeem himself but far from his best display. Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 5 Linked up well with others down the right and made a few clever runs but starved of service for the majority of the game. Caught napping at times during a few counter-attacks. Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - 4 Very poor. Unfortunate for both goals as the ball deflected off him for the first and conceded the penalty in the second half. A night to forget. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. James Sands - 4 Drafted in at centre-back in place of Souttar and looked unconvincing. Lost his marker which led to Union’s opening goal. Photo Sales