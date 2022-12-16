The Light Blues edged out the capital club as the Scottish Premiership returned following a five-week break

Rangers came from behind on two occasions to beat Hibernian 3-2 at Ibrox as Michael Beale first competitive match in charge got off to a successful start.

The Light Blues began a new era following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst in poor fashion, falling behind after just eight minutes from yet another set piece when visiting centre-back Ryan Porteous powered a header home from a corner. The home side were back on level terms shortly after as Fashion Sakala drilled an effort past the diving David Marshall.

Kevin Nisbet restored Hibs lead straight from the re-start after capitalising on another piece of slack defending to fire beyond the outstretched Allan McGregor and Josh Campbell then came within a matter of inches from making in three in a dominant 45 minutes from the capital club.

Rangers improved significantly after the break with midfielder Ryan Jack stabbing home from close ranger inside a crowded penalty area following a neat flick from Malik Tillman before the latter displayed some brilliant skill to set up Alfredo Morelos to tap home from point-blan rangers to complete the turnaround.

Beale admitted in his post-match press conference that his side “had a lot of anxiety to get through” and that a positive half-time team talk helped his new-look team secure maximum points and consign Hibs to their seventh defeat in eight matches

He told BBC Sportsound: “We had a nice chat at half-time and said to take the emotion out the game and play the game for what it was. The first time the ball went near our goal, it went in. Then everyone gets anxious and people take too many touches, so I asked them to go back to the style we practice every day. I said there would be chances in the second half.

“The reality that hit me tonight is there’s a lot of anixety to get through, but the character of the team is good and we dominated in the second half and deserved to win the game. The players have had a lot thrown at them in the last couple of weeks. It was not anywhere near what I wanted it to look like, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin (GK), Charlie McCann, Robbie Fraser, Alex Lowry

1. Allan McGregor - 6 Distribution wasn’t great by his standards and could do little to prevent both of Hibs goals. Stranded on the spot for Ryan Porteous’ opener. Made an important save to deny Elie Youan at the end of the first-half. Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 6 The skipper was handed a more advanced role but delivery was poor and lacked quality from dead-ball situations. Superb pass for Tillman in build-up to third goal. Photo Sales

3. James Sands - 4 The American loanee struggled as part of a makeshift central defensive pairing. Caught napping for Kevin Nisbet’s goal. Fortunate not to be replaced. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. John Lundstram - 3 Formed an experimental backline but looked completely lost throughout at the heart of the defence. At fault for both of Hibs goals. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales