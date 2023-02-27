The Ibrox side were second best during Sunday’s Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park.

Rangers started the day in search of their first Scottish League Cup in over a decade but Michael Beale’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Celtic in a frantic Old Firm final to ensure their wait to lift the trophy continued.

A Kyogo Furuhashi double either side of half-time had Rangers staring at a derby defeat before Alfredo Morelos pulled a goal back just after the hour mark to set up a tense end to the match. However, they lacked a finishing touch in the closing stages to ensure Beale will have to wait a bit longer to capture his first piece of silverware.

Celtic displayed their class and experience under Ange Postecoglou. However, they rode their luck at times in the second half and Beale will be frustrated his side couldn’t complete a comeback and force extra-time, given the significant momentum shift following Morelos’ goal.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed....

UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin GK), Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Adam Devine

Allan McGregor - 6/10 The veteran stopper pulled off a brilliant save to deny Jota in first-half but helpless to prevent Kyogo's two simple tap-ins.

James Tavernier - 7/10 Marshalled Maeda's attacking threat well and got forward well to help his side's attacking threat. Great back-post delivery for Morelos' goal.

Connor Goldson - 3/10 Poor by his own standards. Caught in no man's land as Celtic picked their moment to exploit spaces in behind the Gers defence. Lost Hatate for the second goal. Not good enough.