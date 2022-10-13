Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side limped out of the competition on an appaling night for the Ibrox club.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celabrates his hat-trick goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium

An inspired six-minute hat-trick from substitute Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool come from behind to obliterate Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on an bruising night for the Ibrox side.

Egyptian striker and two-time African Footballer of the Year Salah had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes as he celebrated the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick in the space of just six minutes 12 seconds.

His sensational quickfire scoring spree came after Roberto Firmino had levelled the tie following Scott Arfield’s opener after 17 minutes in front of a then-raucous home crowd in Glasgow.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores their team's sixth goal

Firmino’s equaliser seven minutes later sparked fresh life into Jurgen Klopp’s injury-depleted side and the Brazilian striker turned the match on its head shortly after the break as they Premier League giants seized control.

A terrific finish from Darwin Nunez set Liverpool on their way, with youngster Harvey Elliott, who look lively throughout, netting a seventh after a late VAR check.

It was a stunning second half performance from a Liverpool side who were still reeling from another domestic setback at the weekend and that as clearly evident in the opening stages as they were slow out of the blocks.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst opted for a more positive game plan as his side enjoyed plenty of possession and created several chances during the opening 45 minutes.

However, losing mainstay Connor Goldson and midfielder Ryan Jack both to injuries didn’t help their cause and the capitulation that followed left the home fans shell-shocked at the full-time whistle inside an eerily-quiet stadium.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

ALLAN McGREGOR - 3 - Beaten seven times but wasn’t really to blame for any of the goals. His poor kick-out led to the fourth goal and perhaps should’ve done better for Elliott’s late strike.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their team's second goal

JAMES TAVERNIER - 3 - The skipper battled well in the first half and helped create the early breakthrough but was not strong enough to stop Firmino’s equaliser and it seemed to affect him thereafter. Caught ball-watching at Firmino’s second goal.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 6 - Decent first-half performance and produced a brilliant recovery challenge to thwart Nunez after Tavernier’s initial mistake. Sadly limped off injured on the stroke of half-time. Team mates missed his presence after the break.

BEN DAVIES - 4 - Not the night he would’ve been hoping for against his former employers. Looked assured on the ball but like many of his team-mates capitulated in the second half.

BORNA BARISIC - 2 - Shocking. His defensive frailties were exposed to the hilt as Liverpool ran riot after the break. Played Nunez onside for the third goal and often allowed Harvey Elliott to drift inside.

RYAN JACK - 4 - Enjoyed a strong start to the match but will feel he didn’t see enough of the ball to impact the game. Tenacious in the middle but went off injured on the hour mark.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 3 - Has gone completely off the boil this season. No match for Fabinho and just not on the same level as Liverpool’s composed midfielders.

FASHION SAKALA - 5 - Looked a decent attacking threat in the first half but could’ve defended the front post better for the equaliser. Made a few clever darting runs in behind Tsimikas but faded tamely after an hour.

Rangers' Zambian striker Fashion Sakala (L) vies with Liverpool's Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas (R)

SCOTT ARFIELD - 6 - Sent the home fans into raptures after taking his opportunity well, surging through the heart of Liverpool’s fragile defence before expertly guiding the ball past Allison into the bottom corner. The standout performer during the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t compete after the break.

RYAN KENT - 3 - Again hugely disappointing. Tried his best to cause Gomez problems but struggled to create a clear pathway to goal. Influence quickly evaporated and totally annonymous after the break. Weak performance.

ANTONIO COLAK - 4 - Led the line fairly well but didn’t get the service he needed. Never looked likely of getting on the scoresheet and adding to his already impressive tally this season.

Substitutes:

LEON KING - 4 - An exciting talent for the future but this proved a step too far as he struggled to cope during the Liverpool onslaught. No doubt a massive learning experience.

STEVEN DAVIS - 2 - Nowhere near the levels he needed to be at. Looked well of the pace and his best days seem behind him now.

RABBI MATONDO - 1 - Did absolutely nothing to write home about.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal

ALFREDO MORELOS - 2 - The Colombian was overlooked to start the match but tried his best to rally his team-mates to no great success.

SCOTT WRIGHT - 1 - Spent his time on the pitch chasing shadows.

Not Used:

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, James Sands, Adam Devine, Malik Tillman

Liverpool:

Alisson 6, Joe Gomez 6, Ibrahima Konate 7 (James Milner 6), Virgil van Dijk 7, Kostas Tsimikas 6 (Andy Robertson 5), Harvey Elliott 8, Jordan Henderson 6 (Thiago Alcantara 6), Fabinho 8, Fabio Carvalho 6, Roberto Firmino 9 (Diogo Jota 7), Darwin Nunez 7 (Mohamed Salah 9)

Not Used:

Adrian (GK), Caoimhin Kelleher (GK), Stefan Bajcetic, Nathaniel Phillips