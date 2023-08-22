Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo provide hope of a repeat victory over the Dutch outfit heading into next week’s second leg.

Rangers played out a tense 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play-off at a boisterous Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Michael Beale’s side were aiming to take a positive result to the Netherlands and excellent finishes from Abdallah Sima and substitute Rabbi Matondo kept them firmly in the tie after beign pegged back on two separate occasions by Ibrahim Sangare and skipper Luuk de Jong.

With both sides eyeing a spot on the biggest stage in European football, Rangers opened the scoring against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, with Brighton loanee Sima expertly curling into the top-corner of the net from the left-hand side of the box after being set-up by Cyriel Dessers.

Sangare swept home the equaliser for the visitors after 61 minutes following some slack defending, before an inspired Matondo sprung off the bench to rifle home Dessers’ pinpoint delivery. However, de Jong diverted a towering header beyond Jack Butland with ten minutes remaining to leave the tie firmly in the balance.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Ben Davies, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Adam Devine.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 The visitors didn’t test him too often in the first-half and couldn’t do much to prevent both PSV goals. Confident at cross balls.

2 . James Tavernier - 5/10 Poor again defensively, left large spaces in behind which had to be covered by Goldson and didn’t have a great influence on the match going forward. Booked in the first-half and caught out numerous times. Had a back-post volley saved by the keeper.

3 . Connor Goldson - 8/10 Outstanding. Often in the right place at the right time to make vital blocks in and around the box. Bailed Tavernier out on several occasions. Marshalled the defence well under pressure.