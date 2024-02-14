Rangers edged out Ross County 3-1 at Ibrox as they missed the chance to take first place in the Premiership.

Philippe Clement's side knew that a win by a margin of three goals or more would take them above rivals Celtic and into first on goal difference. They looked set to be on their way with an early goal from Cyriel Dessers.

County - managed by interim boss Don Cowie for the first time - rode their luck and struck when they had the chance. Simon Murray converted a neat cross into the Light Blues box to leave Ibrox stunned.

Dessers put the home side ahead before the break but despite a barrage of attacking chances and pressure, they could not add to their margin of scoreline. And it could have proven costly as slack moments at the back briefly threatened to allow County another leveller.

It was a night of missed chances for Rangers but they got the job done, and with attempt 41, John Souttar found the third and decisive goal. It moves them level on points with Celtic and a goal off the champions heading into their clash with St Johnstone this Sunday. Here's how Glasgow World rated the stars at Ibrox

1 . Jack Butland - 6 Rarely tested on a quiet night for the goalkeeper. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 8 Three assists on a night where the captain made another telling contribution.

3 . Connor Goldson - 6 Caught out for the goal in a battle with Murray and a couple of lapses in concentration. Involved in the start of the third goal.