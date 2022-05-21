Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were playing their 66th game of a gruelling campaign at the national stadium

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers ended their 13 year wait for Scottish Cup glory by defeating Hearts 2-0 after extra-time at Hampden Park

Two goals in the space of three minutes from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright settled a cagey encounter as Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon earned plaudits for producing a number of important saves.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match could prove to be the final swansong for a number of out of contract Light Blues stars.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

JON McLAUGHLIN - 6

Enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon. Survived an early scare as Simms’ effort struck the post but looked assured when dealing with deliveries into his box.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 6

The Europa League’s top goalscorer looked a bit jaded early doors, gifting away possession on more than one occasion. Settled down after the break but is bound to be feeling the effects of playing almost every game this season.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Much-improved display and a real leader on the park. Dealt with any attacking threat Hearts posed for the majority of the game and his long cross-field passes were more accurated.

LEON BALOGUN - 7

Recalled to the starting XI in place of Borna Barisic. Made an important intervention to cut out Simms powerful run and passed up a great headed chance late on in normal time.

CALVIN BASSEY - 9

An absolute machine. Another huge performance from the Nigerian at left-back as he powered up and down the flank, displaying incredible reserves of energy. Almost found the net from a terrific solo run.

STEVEN DAVIS - 6

Quietly effective in the midfield engine room. Brilliant through ball to release Joe Aribo in the first-half but influence faded after the break and was subbed late on in normal time.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 7

Another massive shift from the Scouser and fans favourite. Grew into the game as it wore on before tiring.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 6

Worked hard but found it difficult to exert his dominance and had a first-half effort comfortably saved by Craig Gordon. Hooked in the closing stages.

AMAD DIALLO - 6

Manchester United loanee was handed a rare start after previously failing to hit the heights. Missed Rangers best chance of the first-half after heading over Bassey’s pinpint cross. Booked and was later subbed.

JOE ARIBO - 7

Led the line once again and linked the play well. Denied by an impressie Gordon save in injury-time and headed over the bar from six-yards out in extra-time but another player who worked his socks off.

RYAN KENT - 6

Not at his creative best but combined well with Bassey down the left. Missed a good opportnity on the hour mark but supplied Wright for Rangers killer second goal.

SUBS

SCOTT WRIGHT - 8

Brought on for Diallo and looked really sharp. Starting to really find his feet in a Gers shirt and capped off a good performance by converting the match-winner.

RYAN JACK - 7

Replaced Davis with ten minutes remaining and thundered the opening goal in off the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards.

GLEN KAMARA - 6

Added greater intensity to proceedings in the latter stages of the contest.

FASHION SAKALA - 3

Came on for aribo at the start of the second period of extra-time and helped run the clock down.

ALLAN MCGREGOR - 2

The veteran shot-stopper was brought on to say his final farewells amid speculation he will retire this summer.