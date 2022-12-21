The Light Blues snatched a vital 3-2 Scottish Premiership win over the Dons at Pittodrie

Two goals in stoppage time from substitute Scott Arfield helped Rangers come from behind for a second successive Scottish Premiership match to snatch a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie and keep their title hopes alive.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ free-kick and Leighton Clarkson’s strike had the Dons on course for a memorable win over the Ibrox club after Fashion Sakala netted to give the visitors an early 12th minute lead - his second goal in as many games.

However, super sub Arfield stepped up in added time to spark wild scenes of celebration in the packed away section by scoring twice in the space of two minutes to leave the home side in a state of disbelief.

Another notable positive for Rangers was the return of first-choice centre-back Connor Goldson from injury for the first time in over two months. It brings them to within six points of league leaders Celtic, who face Livingston at Parkhead tonight.

The dramatic five-goal thriller maintained Michael Beale’s 100 per cent record since returning to the club last month, but the Englishman admitted in his post-match press conference that his side still have a lot to work on.

He told BBC Sportsound: “It was a 10/10 in terms of mentality and character, probably 5/10 for performance. We are playing in patches rather than having control for the whole game. Defensively, we still need to tighten up and that was something I wanted to see tonight. I’m not sure it was there, we can’t score three goals in every game.

“But, away from home, three points is all that matters at the moment and, with time and confidence together, we will surely improve. They came from 2-1 down (against Hibs) after 5 minutes last week and they’ve done it again this evening so there’s a lot to take from that. I’d just like us to play better. There was a lot of mistakes at times, players being anxious and low on confidence, Hopefully that (result) gives them a shot in the arm and we can take that into our next game.”

1. Allan McGregor - 5 The veteran's mistake cost his side the opener, which changed the shape of the game. Had no chance with Clarkson's second goal.

2. James Tavernier - 4 Poor night for the captain in the North East. Gave the ball away far too often and lacked quality in possession. No real impact.

3. Connor Goldson - 6 Back in the starting line-up for the first time since the 7-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in mid-October. Played a number of cross-field passes to Ryan Kent and wasn't helped by the showing of his defensive partner.

4. James Sands - 3 Terrible performance. Failed to adapt to the testing conditions and distribution out from the back was slack. Struggled against Aberdeen's pacy forwards and conceded the free-kick for Duk's equaliser. At fault for the Dons' second goal after a tame clearance.