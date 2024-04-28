Rangers survived an almighty scare to their Scottish Premiership title hopes thanks to Cyriel Dessers’ late winner against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium.

The Ibrox side knew they needed to leave Paisley with maximum points in order to draw level with league leaders Celtic ahead of the reigning champions clash with Dundee in Sunday’s later kick-off.

And despite failing to convince for large spells, Philippe Clement’s men managed to grind out a hugely important victory. The visitors broke the deadlock in rather fortuitous fashion after a nervy start just past the half-hour mark when Mohamed Diomande kept Borna Barisic’s deep cross in at the by-line. He hooked the ball across and Saints defender James Bolton diverted it into his own net under pressure.

The fifth-placed Buddies, who are chasing down European football next season, were back on level terms moments later when the lively Mikael Mandron's pinpoint header cannoned in off the far post with visiting keeper Jack Butland at full stretch.

St Mirren looked a threat going forward every time the ball reached Mandron and it was evident that the pressure of the title race was starting to weigh heavily on the Gers players shoulders.

However, just when it appeared things were transpiring against them, up popped captain James Tavernier to produce another moment of magic. The right-back swung in a simply outstanding cross towards the back post where Cyriel Dessers was lurking unmarked. And the striker made no mistake by planting a header into the net for his 20th goal of the campaign, sparking wild celebrations from the away fans.

The result meant Rangers avoided going four league games without a win for the first time since February 2017 and maintained their hunt for a domestic treble.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players from the SMiSA Stadium:

1 . Jack Butland - 9/10 Much busier than he would've liked in the first half. Called into action straight away, tipping Mandron's low drive round the post. Denied the lively Saints striker again shortly after with another smart save. Alert to stop McMenamin's deflected strike. Beaten by Mandron's pinpoint header. Sensational reaction save to push Bolton's shot over the bar. Enjoyed a quieter second half with little to do, booked for wiping out Olusanya with a high boot after racing out of his box to make a clearance.

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Got off to a very hesitant start, losing possession on the edge of his own box that led to Mandron's early chance. Lost the ball far too often. Tested Hemming from 20 yards out but saw his strike tipped over. Produced a moment of real quality with an outrageously good cross to the back post for Dessers to score. Tame free-kick minutes later saved by keeper. A mixed bag for the skipper.

3 . Leon Balogun - 5/10 Sluggish in attempting to clear Mandron's effort. Allowed the Saints striker to squeeze a header into the net via a slight nick off the left-hand post. Outstanding challenge to deny Olusanya in injury time. Not his most convincing display. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group