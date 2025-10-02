Here’s how we rated the Rangers team in their defeat away to Sturm Graz

After getting his first league win against Livingston at the weekend, Russell Martin was hoping for his first victory on the Europa League stage, but his side were defeated 2-1 by Strum Graz.

Rangers went into half time two goals behind as Tomi Horvat opened the scoring for the home side, then assisted Otar Kiteishvili from a free-kick routine. Rangers’ star man on the night, Djeidi Gassama then got one back for the visitors but they were unable to get an equaliser after countless second half chances.

It was yet another disastrous start in Europe for the Royal Blues, as the Austrian champions took the lead inside six minutes. In a goal that Ally McCoist described on TNT Sports commentary as ‘self-inflicted’ the Rangers defence parted after giving away the ball from a throw-in. Sturm Graz striker, Maurice Malone found himself in acres of space on the left hand-side. He slid a pass through to Horvat, who put the ball away for the home side. Neither John Souttar nor Jack Butland covered themselves in glory for the opener.

Butland was soon called into action and redeemed himself somewhat after making a save from a Belmin Beganovic shot, who was put through on goal far too easily. Sturm Graz looked dangerous with every attack they had in the first half.

Martin made only one change from the Livi win, as Youssef Chermiti replaced Bojan Miovski up front. It was the Portuguese striker who had the first big chance for The Gers when he headed the ball against the crossbar after a Djeidi Gassama cross. The Frenchman found Chermiti with a few crosses in the first twenty minutes and looked to be Rangers’ main threat.

Butland was called upon again in the 28th minute when Horvat had another chance. This time the Rangers number one got down to his right hand side well to keep it 1-0. Shortly after, Chermiti had another half-chance saved by Oliver Christensen. The £10m man was played through by Oliver Antman, who in hindsight may think he should’ve played through Thelo Aasgaard instead.

If the first goal was bad to give away, the second was even worse. Horvat played through Kiteishvili from a deep free-kick, who slotted the ball past Butland. The Georgian lost Connor Barron, who wasn’t helped by the fact Rangers played such a high line from a set piece. Not the first time Rangers have conceded from a free kick this season, clearly it was an area Sturm Graz boss, Jurgen Samuel identified as a weakness, as the goal looked as if it was straight from the training ground.

Martin made two substitutions at half time, bringing on Miovski to play alongside Chermiti. He also took off the struggling Jayden Meghoma for the weekend’s hero, Max Aarons to shake up the defence.

Rangers had to come out all guns blazing in the second half, and they did. Nico Raskin played the ball to Gassama who cut in on his right foot to strike the ball home. Martin’s half time team-talk must just have been ‘give the ball to Gassama’. The French winger looked lively all night and was a thorn in the side of the Sturm Graz defence.

Raskin had a chance himself shortly after but blazed over the bar while Chermiti had yet another opportunity but scuffed the ball down Christensen’s throat. It was as if Rangers only begun playing at the start of the second 45.

The home side had their first real chance of the second half in the 72nd minute, however once again Butland was equal to a Horvat shot. Minutes later, both Derek Cornelius and Souttar had headers saved by Christensen as the match briefly turned into a game of basketball.

The end to end second half showdown continued as Martin brought on Mikey Moore for Derek Cornelius and Danilo for Aasgaard. Danilo then had a golden opportunity to equalise at the death but hit the ball straight at Christensen, who was a contender for Man of the Match. Rangers were the better team in the second half, but unfortunately for Martin, it was too little, too late.

Here’s how we rated the starting XI and subs in Austria:

Jack Butland - 6/10

Was slightly unsighted for the goal but still should be doing better for a stopper of his calibre. However, he did also make several good saves to keep Rangers in it.

James Tavernier 5/10

Lacked quality from set pieces however looked solid enough at centre-back after the half time defensive shuffle.

John Souttar - 4/10

In no man’s land for the first goal, should’ve came across when the throw-in went forward. Struggled against the pace of the Graz strikers.

Derek Cornelius - 6/10

The best of a bad bunch in defence. Once again looked solid enough and got forward well in the second half when deployed at left back. Subbed for Moore with 10 minutes to go.

Jayden Megoma - 4/10

Should’ve covered the space for the second goal, made it far too easy for Sturm Graz to play the ball in behind. Hooked at half time for Aarons.

Nico Raskin - 6/10

Good ball to Gassama for the goal. Was his usual consistent figure. You know what you’re getting from the Belgian International.

Connor Barron - 5/10

Lost his man for the first goal, although he wasn’t helped by the insanely high line. Gave the ball away a few times. Hooked for Rothwell on the hour mark.

Thelo Aasgaard - 4/10

Non-existent. Couldn’t get involved in the game and hardly touched the ball, perhaps he’s being played out of position. Also made a few wrong decisions in the final third.

Oliver Antman - 5/10

If he played through Aasgaard instead of Chermiti in the first half the outcome of the match could’ve been very different. The man who notched 17 assists last year has hardly crossed a ball for Rangers. Hooked at half time for Miovski.

Djeidi Gassama - 7/10

Again, perhaps the only bright spark in a struggling side, it’s frightening how reliant Rangers are on their tricky winger. Took his goal well.

Youssef Chermiti - 5/10

Had several chances and had to convert at least one, looked lively in spells but never held the ball up well enough.

Max Aarons - 5/10

Looked lively when coming on and got up and down the right well. Perhaps Sunday’s late winner has given him some much-needed confidence.

Bojan Miovski - 5/10

Pressed well in the second half and gave Rangers a different out ball as a second striker.

Joe Rothwell - 5/10

Wasn’t able to make a significant impact, in a match where they needed to dominate the ball he’ll be disappointed he didn’t start.

Mikey Moore - N/A

Didn’t have time to make an impact.

Danilo - N/A

Missed a golden opportunity during his five minute cameo.