Rangers drew 1-1 against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham in the Europa League in an impressive performance.

The Light Blues made a fast start to the game and almost had the lead through Nedim Bajrami but was saved by Celtic hero and Spurs keeper Fraser Forster. Rangers were looking to build on wins against FCSB, Malmo and Nice in the league phase.

Then it was Jefte fizzing a ball in for Bajrami and all it need was a touch to put Rangers into a lead against a Tottenham side on the ropes. Eventually Philippe Clement’s men landed a big blow with Hamza Igamane continuing good form to put the hosts ahead and leave Ibrox rocking.

Dejan Kulusevski levelled things up before Cyriel Dessers was denied a winner by Forster, then the offside flag. Overall it was a fantastic display from the hosts against the Angeball style, when not many gave them a prayer of a result against a side from England’s Premier League.

Here are how the Rangers players rated.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) - WhoScored rating: 7.0 | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier WhoScored rating: 7.5 | Getty Images

3 . John Souttar WhoScored rating: 6.4 | Getty Images