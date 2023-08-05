New-look Rangers were left shell-shocked as they suffered a damaging opening-day defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Michael Beale’s disjointed side, which included five debutants from the outset, struggled to carve out many clear-cut opening during the first-half with Cyriel Dessers and John Lundstram almost breaking the deadlock.

However, a costly defensive mistake from John Souttar as he attempted to clear a corner was pounced on by Brad Lyons in the 65th minute, to secure a well-deserved victory for the Ayrshire club and their first over the Ibrox side since April 2020.

The pressure was on Rangers to deliver following Celtic’s lunchtime 4-2 win over Ross County, but the visitors’ attacking play was fairly limited with substitutes Todd Cantwell and Kemar Roofe unable to make a desired impact in the closing stages.

It was Killie who threatened to double their advantage late on with Danny Armstrong and Kyle Vassell going closest.

Beale will know, even this early in the season, there is little margin for error with his revamped squad already trailing the defending champions.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Ianis Hagi, Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo, Leon Balogun.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Kilmarnock (GlasW) Brad Lyons opens the scoring for Kilmarnock against Rangers. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Didn’t have a great deal to do but still found himself picking the ball out of his own net. Made a crucial save to deny Magennis.

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Delightful lofted pass for Dessers almost led to a breakthrough but the striker should’ve done better. Tried to force the issue without success and wasted a good opportunity with a sliced cross. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4 . Connor Goldson - 6/10 Back in the side after not playing a minute of pre-season, the Englishman had a fairly solid display and will improve when he regains full match sharpness.