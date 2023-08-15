The Ibrox side edged past Servette in the sweltering heat of Geneva to squeeze through to the play-off round.

Rangers advanced to the Champions League play-off round after a nerve-shredding night against Servette in the blistering heat of Geneva.

Michael Beale’s side set up another two-legged showdown against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, who crushed Sturm Graz 7-2 on aggregate in their tie, as they edged closer to a lucrative place in the competition’s group stages.

The Gers took a narrow one-goal lead over to Switzerland after running out 2-1 winners at Ibrox last week, but they were made to sweat when Dereck Kutesa opened the scoring with a sublime finish from distance after 22 minutes.

It was a first-half to forget for the visitors, with Brazilian frontman Danilo guilty of an astonishing miss - firing over an open goal. However, an improved second half performance and James Tavernier’s back-post header from Borna Barisic’s cross salvaged a second leg draw against the stuffy Swiss outfit to secure a slender aggregate win.

Cyriel Dessers cracked the post late on, but Rangers can now look forward to hosting PSV next Tuesday before the return fixture in Eindhoven the following week.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Ianis Hagi, Scott Wright, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Adam Devine, Arron Lyall.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Servette - gallery (GlasW) Rangers' James Tavernier, right, celebrates scoring a priceless goal against Servette. Photo: Laurent Gillieron

2 . Jack Butland - 8/10 Strong display between the sticks. Excellent diving save to deny Cognat when the midfielder looked destined to score early on. No chance of keeping out Kutesa’s stunning strike.

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Defensively suspect at times and was underperforming massively before heading home Barisic’s cross at the back post for what proved to the decisive goal.