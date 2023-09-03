Rangers player ratings v Celtic: Light Blues crash to slender 1-0 at Ibrox as new strike-force fail to lay glove on makeshift Hoops defence.

Rangers slumped to a disappointing Glasgow derby defeat as Kyogo Furuhashi’s first-half volley ensured they drew first blood in the Scottish Premiership title race at Ibrox.

A frantic contest, played in front of a capacity home crowd in the absence of away supporters, was settled by the Japanese talisman on a hugely frsutrating afternoon for Michael Beale’s side.

The Light Blues had two goals disallowed by referee Don Robertson before half-time when Rabbi Matondo’s first minute opener was ruled out by the offside flag before Kemar Roofe found the net with a neat finish but a controversial VAR call saw Cyriel Dessers penalised for fouling Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

The result capped off a horrendous week for Rangers after missing out on a place in the Champions League group stages in midweek. It leaves Beale’s side trailing the Scottish champions by four points in the league heading into the international break.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings following the defeat:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes, Ben Davies.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Celtic - gallery (GlaW) Rangers substitute Sam Lammers find the side-netting after rounding Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Could do little to prevent Kyogo’s goal but tipped Abada’s effort round the post and made another vital stop to thwart Holm’s long-range shot.

3 . James Tavernier - 5/10 The skipper’s wasn’t too influential in attack and his end product wasn’t there. Found it difficult to cope with Maeda’s electric pace. A hugely frustrating afternoon.