Rangers moved within 13 points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a deserved 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox

Late goals from substitutes Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers plus a neat first-half Hamza Igamane finish earned Rangers a commanding 3-0 win over sloppy Aberdeen at Ibrox to move reduce the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points.

Philippe Clement’s side maintained their impressive home form and strengthened their grip on second spot with a deserving victory to consign the free-falling Dons to a 12th league game without a win.

The hosts should have had this game wrapped up long before the did after failing to make the most of an endless list of chances, but two late stoppage time goals ensured the Light Blues recorded a comfortable success.

Igamane - Rangers’ most improved performer in recent months - opened the scoring with a composed finish on 13 minutes after the visitors needlessly gave the ball away deep inside their own box. It was the Moroccan striker’s 13th goal of the campaign and he was making amends for dinking an earlier opportunity wide of the target after being played clean through on goal.

It took the home side until the 93rd minute to eventually put the game to bed when the returning Balogun - making his comeback from injury on Boxing Day - headed home at the back-post from a perfectly weighted Clinton Nsiala cross just moments after striking the woodwork.

Fellow sub Dessers then steered home a third in the dying seconds after some more calamitous Aberdeen defending to seal the win and make inroads on Celtic’s lead at the league summit.

A small minority of fans unveiled banners throughout the 90 minutes including one which demanded ‘Time for Change’, but there was no walkout protest from ultras group, the Union Bears, on this occasion.

Here is how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players from Ibrox...

Subs used: Nedim Bajrami (6), Leon Balogun (7), James Tavernier (6), Cyriel Dessers (6)