Steven Davis’ spell as caretaker manager got off to the worst possible start as leggy Rangers slumped to a dismal Europa League defeat away to Aris Limassol.

On an energy-sapping night in Cyprus, first-half goals from Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka had the hosts in a commanding lead at the Alphamega Stadium before Abdallah Sima reduced the deficit for Rangers.

However, a late equaliser wasn’t forthcoming for the Ibrox side, who were outplayed by their opponents and ensured their week went from bad to worse. It leaves the Light Blues in third spot in Group C, with all four sides now on three points from two games after Real Betis beat Sparta Prague by the same scoreline in the other tie.

Interim boss Davis named an attacking line-up and with certain players undoubtedly having a point to prove before kick-off, this was another poor performance that lacked any real energy, passion and quality.

They managed just two shots on target in a disjointed opening 45 minutes and struggled to create anything clear-cut, with frontman Cyriel Dessers looking devoid of confidence.

Centre-back Moussounda broke the deadlock after nine minutes when he glanced a header beyond visiting keeper Jack Butland and Babicka’s stunning first-time strike doubled the Cypriot champions advantage. Sima then bulleted a header from John Lundstram’s pinpoint cross into the net to give the Gers a lifeline, but Aris stood firm in the closing stages to leave Rangers in a state of turmoil.

Here’s our post-match player ratings following the 2-1 defeat:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, Leon King, Adam Devine, Robbie Fraser, Arron Lyall, Cole McKinnon.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Aris Limassol - gallery (GlaW) Aris Limassol defender Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (C) heads the ball beyond Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Denied Mayambela at his near post but unable to keep Moussounda’s header out. Cut a frustrated figure when Babicka made it 2-0. Quick off his line to produce an outstanding save to deny Kokorin late on. Let down by his defenders in front of him.

3 . James Tavernier - 4/10 Final ball was not up to his usual high standards and his leadership on-field was non-existent.