Rangers had youngster Ross McCausland to thank for rescuing a 1-1 draw against Aris Limassol at Ibrox to leave their Europa League qualification hopes firmly in the balance.

First-half substitute McCausland - fresh from penning a new long-term contract until 20217 - cancelled out Shavy Babicka's excellent solo finish for the visitors by firing a shot in off the post from the right-hand side of the box early in the second half.

The Cypriot minnows were deserving of their half-time lead, with the home side struggling to settle into their rhythm. The absence of suspended Connor Goldson in the Gers backline was evident as the makeshift defensive partnership of John Souttar and Ben Davies were caught out for the opener.

Babicka latched on to Aleksandr Kokorin's long ball and displayed terrific composure to carry the ball round goalkeeper Jack Butland and find the net. But Philippe Clement's decision to substitute Todd Cantwell for McCausland after just 36 minutes proved an inspired decision.

The lively 20-year-old picked up Danilo's pass and drilled a low effort into the net on 49 minutes before cutting inside and having another dangerous shot blocked as he threatened to give the hosts the lead.

Aris offered little attacking threat in the closing stages but Rangers ultimately fell short of inspiration to eke out a victory that would have rubber-stamped their progress from Group C. It means the Light Blues, leaders Real Betis and third-placed Sparta Prague (who ran out 1-0 winners of the Spaniards) remain in contention for the top two slots heading into Matchday 6 in a fortnight's time.

Here’s our post-match player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Leon King, Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon.

1 . Rangers player ratings v Aris Limassol - gallery (GlaW) Rangers' Ross McCausland scores to make it 1-1 against Aris Limassol at Ibrox.

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Important save to deny Caju's fierce early drive but left exposed by his defender to allow Babicka to carry the ball round him for the opening goal. Had very little to do apart from that.

3 . James Tavernier - 5/10 The skipper didn't have the best of nights. Rather subdued in attack and sloppy in possession but worked hard for the team.