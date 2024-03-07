Rangers drew 2-2 against Benfica in their Europa League round of 16 first leg in Portugal

Tom Lawrence headed the Light Blues into an early lead in an excellent start to proceedings. Jack Butland made a couple of key saves to keep the home side at bay, who were coming under pressure from their own fans.

Angel Di Maria levelled up from the penalty spot but it was short-lived, as Rangers would go ahead again before half-time through Dujon Sterling. Connor Goldson was then left head in hands after putting one into his own net as this clash took another twist.

The result puts Rangers in a good position ahead of facing off against The Eagles at Ibrox. The return tie is next Thursday.

With a slate of injuries and a crash back to earth in the form of defeat to Motherwell last time out, Rangers had to be on their guard against a hurting Portuguese giant. With that came opportunity though, as Clement's men faced a side humbled by Porto last time out, still reeling from defeat to Sporting Lisbon the game before that.

Benfica were one of two sides Rangers could have got who competed in the Champions League group stages. David Neres' early shot forcing a strong Butland save showed the danger that awaited, but soon they'd strike their own blow. Great interchanging play between Wolves loanee Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande had the latter swinging in a cross for the vacant Lawrence inside the box. He headed home to spark away end bedlam, but soon Butland was called upon to deny a quickfire leveller.

A cross into the box was well-challenged by Souttar, but the ball bobbled and the goalkeeper somehow plucked it out the sky on his back as it looked to be heading into his net. Benfica's fans had started getting on their side's back and the positive energy was with Rangers.

VAR would soon get involved. Souttar was deemed to have handled inside the away box, which Di Maria was all too happy to capitalise on and fire home from 12 yards. Benfica thought they were going in level but a brave Connor Goldson header allowed James Tavernier to slot in Silva, who was arguably putting in his best performance since joining from Wolves. His precise pass found Sterling running from deep, and he put the ball into the net.

It all looked routine for Rangers. Perhaps a little too routine, as under no pressure, Goldson inexplicably headed past Butland and into his own net. It seemed to rattle the Light Blues a little and a frantic nature was opening up spaces at both ends of the pitch.

Eventually order was restored and Rangers got over the line to put themselves in a good position ahead of leg two. Here's how Glasgow World rated the Ibrox stars in Portugal.

1 . Jack Butland - 8/10 A couple of key saves in the first half, one incredible. Excellent throughout. Imperious.

2 . James Tavernier - 7/10 Neres posed a serious threat in behind. Caught out once or twice but cover of Sterling helped his confidence in the game grow. Great pass to set Silva up to assist Sterling.

3 . Connor Goldson - 6/10 Header in the first half paved route to second goal and terrific block in the second half to bail out a sloppy Lundstram pass. A bad error for the second Benfica goal.