Rangers have been left with regrets in their Europa League round of 16 clash with Benfica as they crash out the tournament 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-0 Ibrox loss.

A cagey start to the game brought few chances, with Tom Lawrence having the best of them when Eagles keeper Anatoli Trubin almost bundled one through his own legs and into the net. Rangers then had to resist a wave of Portuguese pressure and a big sliding block from Connor Goldson prevented a midfield switch-off from getting out of hand.

It was a cagey and wet first half that set the scene for a huge second. A James Tavernier was almost turned into the Benfica net as Cyriel Dessers wrestled for it, while corner-kick routines were leaving Rangers exposed at almost every turn. Angel Di Maria almost unlocked the Ibrox defence in a battle with Mohamed Diomande but danger was eventually averted.

Rafa Silva exploited it again, breaking free to slot past Jack Butland. It was initially given offside but a VAR review asserted he was in his own half when played through on goal, and the goal was given. After this, the Rangers confidence was dented and Butland was called upon to keep the tie alive.

Boss Philippe Clement would no doubt have wanted an upping of the levels but his side failed to reach the necessary heights to get through this one against a Benfica side who've had the pressure dialled right up on them. Here is how Glasgow World rated the players at Ibrox.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Couple of comfortable saves in the first half. A big one in the second to keep his side in the mix. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 7/10 Excellent going forward and assured at the back. Neres being hooked after just over an hour showed his class.

3 . Connor Goldson - 8/10 Won almost everything that came his way in the first half, including an outstanding sliding block. Left helpless at other end for the goal.

4 . John Souttar - 7/10 Helped hold back the Benfica tide when they dialled up pressure.