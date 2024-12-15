Rangers suffered Hampden heartbreak following a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to bitter rivals Celtic in a fiercely competitive Premier Sports Cup final that ended 3-3 after a pulsating 120 minutes.

Having ousted St Johnstone, Dundee and Motherwell on route to the final, Philippe Clement’s side arrived at the national stadium in buoyant mood after building up some impressive momentum in recent weeks. The Belgian boss had yet to lose a game in this competition, but his record in this derby fixture made for grim reading, losing four and drawing one against the Hoops.

With the first trophy of the season up for grabs and more importantly the right to be called Scotland’s most successful club with both teams locked on 118 major honours each, Clement was dealt a huge pre-match blow with first-choice central defender John Souttar missing out due to a groin injury sustained during the 1-1 Europa League draw against Tottenham on Thursday night. His place was taken by veteran Leon Balogun, with Ianis Hagi favoured over Ridvan Yilmaz on the left flank.

Unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, the Gers started on the front foot and looked right up for the battle in the blustery conditions with Hagi forcing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into the first save of the game on six minutes after his shot from a tight angle was beaten away to safety by the Hoops No.1.

However, their defensive frailties were apparent with Jack Butland coming to his teammates rescue after 15 minutes. The electric Nicolas Kuhn had the beating of Robin Propper in a foot race and the winger attempted to take the ball round the onrushing Butland who got down well to get a strong hand to it. The Englishman reacted quickly to block Reo Hatate’s follow-up effort as the Gers breathed a sigh of relief.

Minutes later, Balogun looked in trouble after allowing Daizen Maeda to take the ball round him near the byeline, but the veteran defender recovered superbly by making a vital interception with an outstretched leg in the box.

Going forward, Rangers were asking questions of Brendan Rodgers’ team. They were working their way into threatening areas but were unable to find a way past Schmeichel, with a Balogun header from a James Tavernier delivery failing to seriously trouble the Danish international.

That was until the 40 minute mark when a costly Greg Taylor blunder saw him pass straight to Nedim Bajrami, who raced forward before slipping the ball across to Hamza Igamane. The Moroccan striker - five goals in his last five games - saw his low strike from the edge of the box palmed away by Schmeichel but straight into the path of the lurking Bajrami to tap home the loose ball into an empty net from six yards out and spark wild celebrations from the Rangers support.

Rangers weren’t allowing their arch rivals to find any sort of rhythm in the wind and swirling rain. They were snapping into challenges, swarming all over wingers Kuhn and Maeda in particular. Clement had got his tactics spot on, but could his side maintain that intensity.

The simple answer. No. Celtic upped the ante after the break and Liam Scales glanced a header inches wide of Butland’s post after connecting with Paulo Bernardo’s free-kick. Butland then saved Kyogo’s effort, but from the resulting corner the ball broke to Taylor near the edge of the box and the left-back’s shot took a wicked deflection off Nicolas Raskin, leaving Butland flat-footed and with no chance of keeping it out.

It was wave after wave of Celtic attack with Hatate denied by Butland before Rangers hit the self-destruct button after yet more shoddy defending. A short backwards header from Raskin allowed Maeda to pounce, with the Japanese wide man racing clear before producing a composed finish into the bottom corner.

For the first time in the match, Rangers’ discipline was beginning to let them down as Raskin slammed the turf in frustration. But Mohamed Diomande stepped up to restore parity seconds after his rising shot forced Schmeichel into an excellent save. From the corner, the Ivorian midfielder did well to keep Arne Engels at bay before firing into the roof of the net on the turn.

It was game on again. However, Celtic were quick to strike a potentially fatal blow with three minutes remaining when Engels cut the ball back across the box for Kuhn to slam beyond Butland to make it 3-2.

Panic not. Play continue to rage from end to end and substitute Danilo, who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes, guided a header from Vaclav Cerny’s cross past the keeper in the final minute of regulation time.

There was to prove no breakthrough during a turgid period of extra-time with little quality on display. Rangers were out on their feet and looked content to take the final to a penalty shoot-out. It then came down to who could hold their nerve under heightened pressure in front of the Gers end.

Tavernier, Hagi and Danilo all converted their spot-kicks before Ridvan Yilmaz’s tame effort was saved by Schmeichel. Butland slotted home but it was left to Maeda to win the cup for Celtic and he made no mistake. Heartbreak for Clement and his players.

Here are how the Rangers players rated from Hampden:

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Got down quickly to block Kuhn's shot before saving Hatate's follow-up effort. Clutched onto Kyogo's rising strike moments later. Was a busy man after the break making several big saves but had no chance with both of Celtic's goals. Important stop to deny Hatate then beaten by Kuhn late on. Converted his penalty in sudden death. | Getty Images

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Did fairly well to contain Maeda's attacking threat on this occasion. Teasing cross led to Balogun's headed chance. Booked for hauling back Maeda in the closing stages. Converted his penalty. | Getty Images

3 . Leon Balogun - 5/10 Replacing the injured Souttar, the ever-reliable Nigerian made a brilliant recovery challenge on Maeda when it looked as though he was beaten for pace. Headed straight at Schmeichel after meeting Tav's cross. Booked for a clumsy tackle on Hatate. Gave away a second half free-kick in a dangerous area which led to Scales' chance. Couldn't keep tabs on Maeda for the second goal. Subbed. | SNS Group