How the Rangers players rated in the 3-2 Old Firm victory over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead

Rangers ended a run of five Old Firm games without a victory at Parkhead by striking late to run out 3-2 winners over Celtic.

Backed by almost 2,500 away supporters for the first time since January 2023 in Glasgow’s east end, Barry Ferguson’s side reduced the gap at the top of the league table to 13 points after substitute Hamza Igamane’s explosive 88th minute strike settled a five-goal epic.

While the title race may be all but over, Light Blues interim boss Ferguson still acknowledged the importance of ending the Govan outfit’s wretched record at the home of their bitter rivals in recent years.

And Rangers secured the derby day bragging rights at the death after initially squandering a 2-0 lead through first-half goals from midfield duo Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande.

The hosts roared back into the contest after the break with Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate levelling a pulsating encounter before Igamane’s dramatic sucker punch secured three points for Rangers.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players at Celtic Park, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Jack Butland (6.7/10)

The Fenerbahce spot-kick saviour made a brilliant fingertip save to deny Hatate early on. Unable to prevent both of Celtic’s goals after the break. Saved efforts from Nawrocki and Schlupp.

RWB - James Tavernier (7.4/10)

Back in at right-wing back to utilise his attacking strengths, the move paid off with the captain playing a key role in both of Rangers’ first-half goals. Out-jumped by Maeda for his goal but recovered well thereafter.

RCB - Dujon Sterling (7/10)

Slotting in to the right side of a back three to keep Maeda in check. Booked for hauling down Jota on the breakaway. Important goal line clearance just before half-time. Subbed.

CB - John Souttar (6.5/10)

Another strong display from the Scotland international. Threw himself at serval crosses and made a couple of strong interceptions.

LCB - Leon Balogun (7.4/10)

Got off to a shaky start by misplacing a number of passess and had to be bailed out by Butland on more than one occasion. Lasted just 10 minutes into the second half before limping off. Subbed.

LWB - Ridvan Yilmaz (6.4/10)

Favoured over Jefte and did an excellent job of keeping Kuhn quiet. Got forward to positive effect and can be delighted with his contribution.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (8.7/10)

Absolutely brilliant. On the back of earning his first call-up to the senior Belgium squad, Raskin bossed the midfield battle. Headed home the opening goal and set up Diomande’s second. Worked extremely hard.

CM - Connor Barron (6.4/10)

Kept things simple and was a bundle of energy until the closing stages. Allowed Hatate to break free to equalise. Subbed.

LCF - Mohamed Diomande (7.6/10)

Playing once again in a more advanced role but dropped in to help his teammates out at times. Took his goal extremely well and was a threat in the final third. Subbed.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (7.2/10)

Looked very fatigued at the end of the Fenerbahce game on Thursday and passed up a huge chance early on to open the scoring by delaying his decision to pull the trigger. Subbed.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (6.6/10)

Presented with a big opportunity in the closing stages but dallied on the ball. Locked in an entertaining battle with Carter-Vickers.

Subs used: Propper (6.3), Hagi (5.8), Igamane (7.2), Nsiala (6.2), Lawrence (6.1).