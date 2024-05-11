Ten-man Rangers saw their Premiership title dreams crushed by Celtic following a stormy Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Philippe Clement’s side fell six points behind the Hoops with only two games left to play as their wretched record in Glasgow’s east end in recent years continued.

A lively contest burst into life before the break as three goals and a red card came in a frantic 12 minute period, with John Lundstram costing his team mates dearly after being sent off for a lunging challenge on Alistair Johnston.

Referee Willie Collum initially brandished a yellow card for the midfielder after catching Johnston high on the ankle before he was summoned across to the pitchside VAR monitor to review the tackle. The whistler subsequently upgraded his on-field decision to a red card.

Matt O’Riley’s strike and an own goal from Lundstram proved decisive for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Cyriel Dessers handing the Light Blues a brief lifeline before Lundstram’s moment of madness.

Rangers must now take maximum points from their remaining two league fixtures against Dundee and Hearts and hope that Celtic slip up against either Kilmarnock or St Mirren in the coming week.

Here,GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed at Celtic Park:

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Rangers' Player of the Year had a busy afternoon. Prevented a certain own goal with a close-range stop after just 60 seconds. Pushed Forrest's rasping strike over the bar minutes later. Outstanding reaction save to thwart Kyogo first-time shot. No chance of keeping out O'Riley strike and wasn't prepared to react to Lundstram's own goal. Crucial penalty save early in second half from O'Riley, getting a strong hand to push the ball away to safety. Smothered McGregor's long-range attempt. Summoned up for a late corner which he threw himself at but couldn't get a touch to it.

2 . James Tavernier - 4/10 The skipper was guilty of giving the ball away too cheaply at times. Unable to get to grips with Maeda once again. Caught in no-mans land at Maeda's late offside goal. Ended up playing as a makeshift centre forward in injury time as Rangers went for broke. Not good enough.

3 . John Souttar - 4/10 Almost turned the ball in his own net inside the opening 60 seconds from Forrest's cross but had Butland to thank for sparing his blushes. Surprisingly subbed off at half-time by Clement, not reportedly injury related.