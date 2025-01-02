Philippe Clement clinched his first Old Firm victory over flat Celtic at the seventh time of asking as his severely depleted Rangers side produced a stirring attacking display to deliver their most impressive win of the season.

The injury-ravaged Light Blues overwhelmed the current Premiership leaders with a performance full of flair in front of a raucous home crowd to close the gap at the top of the table to 11 points.

Goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo ended a barren run of results for the Gers against Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, who had only lost once in 20 previous derby outings prior to this emphatic outcome.

Rangers dominated this clash from the outset and they were rewarded after just seven minutes when Romanian international Hagi - a once forgotten figure - found the bottom corner of the net from 25-yards.

The early goal lifted a beleaguered home support and Vaclav Cerny came close to adding a quickfire second when his effort took a deflection off Cameron Carter-Vickers and onto the crossbar.

Celtic’s best moment of the first-half came right on the stroke of half-time when a corner fell to Reo Hatate at the back post, but the Japanese midfielder was denied by an impressive Liam Kelly save.

But the visitors anticipated response after the break didn’t materialise and centre-back Propper slide home from close range from a set-piece to double Rangers advantage after 66 minutes.

Substitute Danilo then added a touch of gloss to the scoreline within seconds of entering the fray in the closing stages after Jefte’s shot was blocked and fell kindly to the Brazilian striker, who steered home.

This was a comprehensive and deserved win for Clement’s men as they produced a rampant display of attacking football to leave Celtic shell-shocked.

Here, we’ve rounded up each player’s match rating according to WhoScored - take a look below at how each of the Rangers stars fared.

1 . Liam Kelly - GK WhoScored rating: 6.9 | SNS Group

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz - RB WhoScored rating: 7.6 | Getty Images

3 . Dujon Sterling - RCB WhoScored rating: 7.2 | Getty Images