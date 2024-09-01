Lack of quality. Lack of organisation, Lack of fight. This was another sobering day in Glasgow’s east end for desolate Rangers as they slumped to a humbling 3-0 defeat to Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

With no away supporters in attendance once again at Parkhead, the pressure was firmly on Philippe Clement’s shoulders to not only clinch his first derby win at the FIFTH attempt but also to end the club’s four-year wait for a victory at the home of the reigning champions.

This match evidently outlined the clear gulf in class between both sides. This was a really ominous statement of intent from Brendan Rodgers and his Celtic players against a Gers side devoid of answers as thee Hoops head into the international break top of the table, having opened a five-point gap already over their bitter rivals with only four league games played.

Starting the day as massive underdogs having won just one of the last 12 meetings against Celtic, the Ibrox side began the match on the front-foot but were unable to seriously test new Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel. It took 15 minutes for Celtic to find their stride before reasserting their dominance in the fixture.

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor wrapped up a comfortable three points as Rangers folded tamely. This was a total capitulation, with captain James Tavernier enduring one of his worst-ever days in a blue jersey.

The result means Clement has now failed to win his first five derbies, losing four and drawing one - a record only matched by their first-ever boss William Wilton. Patience will already be wearing thin among the Gers fanbase.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Celtic Park.

1 . Jack Butland - 4/10 Hasn't looked the same commanding presence between the sticks this season and had a complete mare on this occasion. Fortunate with Hatate's miss having already looked on his way down. Beaten by Kyogo's powerful curling finish from 20 yards and his positioning will rightly be called into question after leaving a full side of the goal open for the Japanese. Down quickly to save Bernardo's low shot after more defensive woes just before half-time. Alert at his near post to produce an excellent reaction save from a Johnston cross which deflected off Propper. No chance of keeping out McGregor's rasping 25-yard strike into the top corner. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 2/10 Needed to step up and show his derby experience with two defenders - Propper and Jefte - making their first starts at Parkhead. Once again, a complete liability defensively. Started well enough, great pass through for Dessers which led to an early chance. But fell apart thereafter. Allowed Maeda to get the better of him for the opener when he needed to be more switched on. Did just enough to snuff out the danger moments later when it looked like Maeda was clean through on goal. Blocked the winger's effort but got a slice of luck when Hatate missed the rebound. Couldn't live with the Japanese. Stung Schmeichel's palms on 78 minutes with a half-volley. Terrible. | SNS Group

3 . Robin Propper - 3/10 Returning from injury. Met Cerny's free-kick at the back post inside the opening minute but couldn't direct header on target. Crucial slip in the lead up to Maeda's goal. Lacks a yard of pace and positionally all over the place at times. Unable to limit Kyogo's threat. Not good enough. Subbed. | SNS Group