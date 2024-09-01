Lack of quality. Lack of organisation, Lack of fight. This was another sobering day in Glasgow’s east end for desolate Rangers as they slumped to a humbling 3-0 defeat to Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.
With no away supporters in attendance once again at Parkhead, the pressure was firmly on Philippe Clement’s shoulders to not only clinch his first derby win at the FIFTH attempt but also to end the club’s four-year wait for a victory at the home of the reigning champions.
This match evidently outlined the clear gulf in class between both sides. This was a really ominous statement of intent from Brendan Rodgers and his Celtic players against a Gers side devoid of answers as thee Hoops head into the international break top of the table, having opened a five-point gap already over their bitter rivals with only four league games played.
Starting the day as massive underdogs having won just one of the last 12 meetings against Celtic, the Ibrox side began the match on the front-foot but were unable to seriously test new Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel. It took 15 minutes for Celtic to find their stride before reasserting their dominance in the fixture.
Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor wrapped up a comfortable three points as Rangers folded tamely. This was a total capitulation, with captain James Tavernier enduring one of his worst-ever days in a blue jersey.
The result means Clement has now failed to win his first five derbies, losing four and drawing one - a record only matched by their first-ever boss William Wilton. Patience will already be wearing thin among the Gers fanbase.
Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Celtic Park.
