Rangers came from behind twice against Celtic to earn a dramatic share of the spoils in a chaotic and high-scoring 3-3 Old Firm draw at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s side looked dead and buried at half-time, trailing their arch rivals by two goals following Daizen Maeda’s opener and Matt O’Riley’s panenka spot-kick.

But ever-reliable captain James Tavernier reduced the deficit from the penalty spot following a VAR check before substitute Abdallah Sima levelled the match after 86 minutes with a deflected strike.

On loan Norwich City striker Adam Idah thought he had secured maximum points for the visitors just 60 seconds later, but late drama ensued when Rabbi Matondo displayed a moment of sheer brilliance and quality to bend a shot beyond Joe Hart into the far corner from wide of the left-hand side of the box in the third minute of stoppage time.

With Rangers due to play their game in hand against Dundee in midweek with the opportunity reclaim pole position in the Premiership title race, this result, on paper, will suit the Govan outfit better.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Aiming to impress in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, the Gers No.1 had a busy afternoon but was helpless to prevent Maeda's opener but made an excellent save to deny the Japanese forward a second. Magnificent reflex stop to tip O'Riley's powerful header over the bar. Unable to keep out O'Riley spot-kick moments later. Saved Hatate's long-range strike early in the second half.

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Got off to a dreadful start. It was the captain's error that led to Maeda's deflected opener. Culpable for switching off and allowing the Japanese forward in behind. Looked lost at times. Almost scored directly from a wind-assisted corner, which had Hart back-peddling. Much brighter in the second half. Found the top corner from the penalty spot to haul Gers' back into the game.

3 . Connor Goldson - 5/10 Conceded a first-half penalty after allowing the ball to hit his right elbow. Passed up a glorious chance to score, heading inches over the bar after connecting with Tavernier's corner. Made a crucial block on the edge of the box to deny Kyogo as he raced through on goal. Subbed.