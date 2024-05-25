Rangers lost 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final as a bitter pill finishes the 23/24 season off for the Ibrox club.

Philippe Clement’s side were looking to put the pain of letting the Premiership title slip away by securing a double, having won the League Cup earlier this season. It was a cagey first 15 minutes with both teams taking time to figure each other out in this hostile arena.

It was the Light Blues who looked the likelier to score, albeit chances were few and far between for either team. Cyriel Dessers had an opening but even with some Celtic stumbles, he still fired off an opposing player and out for a corner.

A Liam Scales challenge on Sterling inside the box brought cries for a penalty from Rangers fans and players but referee Nick Walsh was unmoved. A half-time swap changing Dessers for Abdallah Sima almost paid instant dividends as he bundled home a James Tavernier corner.

VAR was called upon and Walsh ruled out the goal, with Nicolas Raskin soon not able to find anyone to turn home his cross that begged for a tap-in. Missed opportunities and lack of capitalising on chances cost Rangers, as Scott Wright lost the ball.

Paulo Bernardo broke up the park and his shot was spilled by Jack Butland, with substitute Adam Idah tapping home. Rangers had looked in control but a rare mistake from Butland and dispossession snatched their chances of glory away. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Hampden.

1 . Jack Butland - 4/10 Nothing to do in the first half. Rangers' Player of the Season but that spill will not be one looked back on with fondness.

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Penned in by a marauding Maeda early on. Recovered and eventually dealt with that threat better than he has in previous fixtures. Photo: Andrew Milligan

3 . Leon Balogun - 7/10 Calm and composed with and without the ball. Limited Kyogo and couldn't do anything about the goal. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group