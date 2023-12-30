Rangers player ratings vs Celtic: Two ‘solid' 7/10s but one 4 and six 5s in derby day defeat - gallery
Rangers player ratings v Celtic as Philippe Clement's 16-game unbeaten run ended by Hoops at Parkhead
Ten-man Rangers succumbed to a dramatic 2-1 Old Firm defeat against Celtic as manager Philippe Clement's long unbeaten run came to an end at Parkhead.
Goals from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Fuuhashi proved decisive for the Hoops to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points, but Rangers created several chances of their own and will feel aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty late in the first-half.
The visitors started the match brightly but were guilty of failing to capitalise on a couple of early opportunities from set pieces. Cyriel Dessers spurned a huge chance to draw his side level after Bernardo's opener before Todd Cantwell had an effort saved by Hoops keeper Joe Hart after racing through on goal.
Ross McCausland forced Hart into another important save, but when Kyogo made it 2-0 to the home side, the Light Blues struggled to find any rhythm. Dessers passed up another great opportunity and Leon Balogun piled on the misery after hauling down Daizen Maeda following a last-ditch foul that earned the Nigerian a red card.
Skipper James Tavernier halved the deficit in the closing stages from a free-kick and they pushed forward in search of a leveller deep into stoppage time but no goal was forthcoming.
Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Parkhead:
Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo, Leon King, Adam Devine.