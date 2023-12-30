Ten-man Rangers succumbed to a dramatic 2-1 Old Firm defeat against Celtic as manager Philippe Clement's long unbeaten run came to an end at Parkhead.

Goals from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Fuuhashi proved decisive for the Hoops to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points, but Rangers created several chances of their own and will feel aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty late in the first-half.

The visitors started the match brightly but were guilty of failing to capitalise on a couple of early opportunities from set pieces. Cyriel Dessers spurned a huge chance to draw his side level after Bernardo's opener before Todd Cantwell had an effort saved by Hoops keeper Joe Hart after racing through on goal.

Ross McCausland forced Hart into another important save, but when Kyogo made it 2-0 to the home side, the Light Blues struggled to find any rhythm. Dessers passed up another great opportunity and Leon Balogun piled on the misery after hauling down Daizen Maeda following a last-ditch foul that earned the Nigerian a red card.

Skipper James Tavernier halved the deficit in the closing stages from a free-kick and they pushed forward in search of a leveller deep into stoppage time but no goal was forthcoming.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo, Leon King, Adam Devine.

2 . Jack Butland - 5/10 Couldn't do anything to stop Bernardo's goal from hitting the net but his positioning has been questioned for Kyogo's second goal after getting a touch to the ball. Didn't have many other saves to make.

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Wasn't at his most effective from set pieces. Failed to get a couple of free-kicks beyond the first man but improved in the second half and found the net with a stunning effort to halve the deficit with two minutes of regulation time left to play.