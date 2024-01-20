Rangers breezed into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup after after brushing aside League Two outfit Dumbarton 4-1 in horrendous conditions.

First-half goals from John Lundstram and Cyriel Dessers had the Ibrox side in cruise control at the interval before a James Tavernier penalty made it three. Matthew Shiels netted a consolation header for the hosts in the closing stages but there was still for substitute Scott Wright to score on the counter-attacker to secure a safe passage into the next round.