Rangers player ratings vs Dumbarton: Two ‘exemplary' 8/10s but two 5s as Gers breeze into Scottish Cup last 16
Rangers player ratings v Dumbarton as Philippe Clement's side ease to a comfortable 4-1 victory over their League Two opponents.
Rangers breezed into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup after after brushing aside League Two outfit Dumbarton 4-1 in horrendous conditions.
First-half goals from John Lundstram and Cyriel Dessers had the Ibrox side in cruise control at the interval before a James Tavernier penalty made it three. Matthew Shiels netted a consolation header for the hosts in the closing stages but there was still for substitute Scott Wright to score on the counter-attacker to secure a safe passage into the next round.
Gers manager Philippe Clement gave Scotland international Robby McCrorie a rare outing between the sticks for the visitors and it turned out to be a fairly comfortable evening for the visitors in the driving rain.
Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:
Unused subs: Jack Butland (GK), Leon Balogun, Adam Devine, Bailey Rice.