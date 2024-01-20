Register
Rangers player ratings vs Dumbarton: Two ‘exemplary' 8/10s but two 5s as Gers breeze into Scottish Cup last 16

Rangers player ratings v Dumbarton as Philippe Clement's side ease to a comfortable 4-1 victory over their League Two opponents.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Jan 2024, 19:46 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 19:58 GMT

Rangers breezed into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup after after brushing aside League Two outfit Dumbarton 4-1 in horrendous conditions.

First-half goals from John Lundstram and Cyriel Dessers had the Ibrox side in cruise control at the interval before a James Tavernier penalty made it three. Matthew Shiels netted a consolation header for the hosts in the closing stages but there was still for substitute Scott Wright to score on the counter-attacker to secure a safe passage into the next round.

Gers manager Philippe Clement gave Scotland international Robby McCrorie a rare outing between the sticks for the visitors and it turned out to be a fairly comfortable evening for the visitors in the driving rain.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Jack Butland (GK), Leon Balogun, Adam Devine, Bailey Rice.

Couldn't do much to prevent Shiels from scoring for the home side. Didn't have a great deal to do otherwise

1. Robby McCrorie - 6/10

Given the nod over Butland for this cup tie and will be gutted not to have kept a clean sheet. Couldn't do much to prevent Shiels from scoring for the home side. Didn't have a great deal to do otherwise

Precise pass for Dessers to score Rangers second goal. Netted his 17th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after the break. Class act.

2. James Tavernier - 8/10

Precise pass for Dessers to score Rangers second goal. Netted his 17th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after the break. Class act.

Not his finest performance and guilty of failing to track his runner on occasions but wasn't seriously troubled.

3. Connor Goldson - 6/10

Not his finest performance and guilty of failing to track his runner on occasions but wasn't seriously troubled.

Very good. Played a crucial role in setting up Lundstram's opener with a neat flick. Defended astutely and always willing to carry the ball out from the back.

4. John Souttar - 7/10

Very good. Played a crucial role in setting up Lundstram's opener with a neat flick. Defended astutely and always willing to carry the ball out from the back.

