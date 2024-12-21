Vaclav Cerny’s 10th goal of the campaign handed Rangers a slender victory over Dundee at Ibrox to move them above Aberdeen into second place in the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season.

On a day of celebration in Glasgow’s southside, Rangers marked 125 years of playing at their iconic stadium with a relatively low-key win that saw Philippe Clement’s side denied by the woodwork a number of times.

After a frustrating first-half in which both sides headed up the tunnel at 0-0, the hosts started the second 45 with a bang when Danilo played Czech Republic winger Cerny through on goal. The Wolfsburg loanee carried the ball round visiting keeper Trevor Carson before steering into an empty net.

Rangers had several chances to increase the scoreline, but the crossbar and post came to Dundee’s rescue on four separate occasions with Ianis Hagi, James Tavernier, Hamza Igamane and substitute Cyriel Dessers all thwarted.

However, the Dark Blues rarely troubled the Gers backline despite one heart-stopping moment in the closing stages when Simon Murray came closest to an equaliser but his late effort was cleared off the line by Robin Propper.

In the end, one goal was enough to wrap up their fourth straight league win and move them above Aberdeen following their 3-1 defeat at home to Hibs.

Rangers are now eight points behind leaders Celtic, who are in action against Dundee United on Sunday. The only slight dampener on a day for supporters to savour was an injury to first-choice keeper Jack Butland who was withdrawn from the warm-up and had to be replaced between the sticks by Liam Kelly just before kick-off.

Here, we've rounded up each player's match rating according to WhoScored - take a look below at how each of the Rangers stars fared.

