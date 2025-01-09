Rangers abysmal form on the road in the Scottish Premiership continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee to extend their winless away run to four matches.

Without eight first-team regulars through injury, development player Clinton Nsiala was thrown in for his first professional start to form a makeshift centre-half pairing alongside captain for the evening, Robin Propper. Both looked panicked in and out of possession during the first-half with the former lucky to avoid conceding a penalty in the opening stages.

Rangers had conceded just one goal in their last five visits to Dens Park in all competitions, but they fell behind again on their travels after just six minutes in what could only be described as a catalogue of errors.

Chaotic defending led to Scott Tiffoney's shot from the edge of the box being blocked towards the bye-line and Josh Mulligan reacted quickest to pull the ball back across goal for Burnley loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi to sweep home.

The visitors went searching for a quickfire equaliser but it took them until the 34th minute to register a first effort on target. Thankfully for Philippe Clement’s men, it did result in the leveller.

Moments after Dundee had a penalty appeal waved away at the other end, the Gers raced upfield through keeper Liam Kelly’s clearance. Ianis Hagi knocked the ball into Hamza Igamane path, who in turn managed to stab it through for Vaclav Cerny on the right-hand side of the box. The Czech winger took a touch before drilling a low strike past Trevor Carson at his near post to make it two goals in as many games against the Tayside outfit.

Clement’s half-time team talk sparked his players into life as they began to apply more pressure and Cerny was denied by an excellent save from Carson early in the second half.

But it was the hosts who had a goal disallowed by VAR just beyond the hour mark when Adewumi tucked home Simon Murray’s cross only to be flagged marginally offside.

Recognising the necessity to get a second goal, under-pressure boss Clement made two attacking changes with Danilo and Ross McCausland replacing the ineffective Connor Barron and Ridvan Yilmaz as part of a formation rejig.

As the clock ticked down, Mohamed Diomande rattled Carson’s left-hand post from 25-yards with a superb serving effort that left the home stopper completely stranded. Clement cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as another opportunity went begging and no late winner was forthcoming after four minutes of stoppage time.

More dropped points and yet another unconvincing result and performance that leaves Clement’s position under serious threat. The Gers have now collected just 13 points from a possible 33 away from home.

Here, we’ve rounded up each player’s match rating according to WhoScored - take a look below at how each of the Rangers stars fared.

