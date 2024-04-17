The Dens Park DJ was continually playing water-themed songs over the tannoy before kick-off - but there was no issues with the playing surface at the third time of asking.

For Rangers, they will have wished this long-awaited league clash with Dundee never went ahead at all following an entertaining goalless draw in Tayside.

In a pulsating first-half, the hosts proved more than a match for the Scottish Premiership title hopefuls. Both sides created several opportunities, with Amadou Bakayoko flashing a low effort from just inside the box inches wide of the far post within the opening 60 seconds.

Jack Butland then had to be alert to push Luke McCowan’s curling free-kick away to safety as the Dark Blues enjoyed a sustained period of pressure inside the Rangers half.

At the opposite end, Abdallah Sima provided the visitors strongest attacking threat. The Senegalese forward carved out the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when he was played clean through on goal by Todd Cantwell, but home keeper Jon McCracken was equal to his driven effort by producing a strong outstretched boot.

Rangers began to assert some real pressure towards the end of the half without seriously testing McCracken, leaving Gers boss Philippe Clement with plenty to ponder at the break.

The intensity dropped early in the second half with few clear-cut openings and it was clear Clement’s patience was beginning to wear thin as he made a triple substitution after 56 minutes, with Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo introduced in an attempt to spark Rangers into life.

But a lack of imagination in the final third once again proved costly. Dessers saw a goal-bound effort expertly tipped behind for a corner by McCracken as the clocked ticked towards the 70-minute mark. Matondo then drove inside from the left and but saw his effort sail harmlessly wide of the target on a night of huge frustration for the Ibrox men.

This was a truly shattering blow to Rangers' title hopes, with Dundee proving just why they deserved to finish in the top-six this season. That’s now only five points picked up from their last 15 available for Clement’s dejected side as they trudged off the pitch to a chorus of boos from the large travelling support.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players from Dens Park:

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Fortunate to see Boateng's early strike fizz narrowly wide of his far post. Got down well to push McGhee's swerving shot behind for a corner. Saved McCowan's curling free-kick in the build up to Dundee's disallowed goal.

2 . James Tavernier - 5/10 Allowed Bakayoko in behind within the opening minute that led to a huge chance for the hosts. Picked out Roofe with a deep cross at the back post early on. Superb 25-yard free-kick which had McCracken scrambling across his goal line. Weak back-post header after connecting with Matondo's cross in the closing stages.and curled another free-kick wide. Frustrating night for the skipper.

3 . Connor Goldson - 5/10 Looked a tad shaky early on under pressure. Planted a header from Tavernier's corner straight at the keeper. Caught flat-footed a few times. Just doesn't seem to be the player he was a few seasons ago at the moment.