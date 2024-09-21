Rangers are through to the last four of the Premier Sports Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee.

The hosts returned to their home match of Ibrox for the first time this season as delayed renovation works forced them to play home games in August at Hampden. But the objective of this match was to return to the national stadium on cup duty.

Cyriel Dessers set them on their way to that with a first half goal, before a James Tavernier penalty after half-time handed them secuirity. Dundee had their chances but were not clinical with them.

That allowed Rangers to maintain a firm grip on this game and Dessers’ second of the game after good play from Bajrami - making his debut start for the club - finished off scoring. Rangers join Motherwell, Aberdeen and one of Celtic or Falkirk in the next round.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Ibrox.

