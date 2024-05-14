Rangers staged an impressive fightback from two goals down to overcome Dundee 5-2 at Ibrox and delay Celtic’s title party by 24 hours at least.
Following Saturday’s damaging Old Firm loss at the hands of the reigning champions, Philippe Clement’s injury-hit side knew victory was a must against the out of form Dark Blues to prolong their rivals wait to wrap up the league crown.
But they had to do it the hard way after recovering from a two-goal first half deficit to eventually beat the Tayside outfit and avoid an embarrassing defeat in their final home match of the season.
Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales had the visitors in dreamland as they threatened a first win at Ibrox since 2001, but Ross McCausland poked home right on the stroke of half-time to hand the hosts a vital lifeline.
That goal will have altered Clement’s half-time team talk slightly and Rangers began the second half in scintillating fashion. Cyriel Dessers dragged them back on level terms within six minutes of the restart for what was his 22nd goal of the campaign.
And the industrious Todd Cantwell turned the game firmly on its head by finding the top corner of the net with a cross-cum-shot which flew past the keeper from wide on the right-hand side.
Substitute Scott Wright then wrapped up maximum points by netting a twice in the space of six minutes in the closing stages - his first league goals in nearly two years - to ensure the Gers moved three points behind leaders Celtic and reduced the goal difference to +4 with one match remaining.
A trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle on the final day of the league season is next up for Clement and his depleted squad before attention will turn towards the Scottish Cup final on May 25th.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed from Ibrox:
