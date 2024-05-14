Rangers staged an impressive fightback from two goals down to overcome Dundee 5-2 at Ibrox and delay Celtic’s title party by 24 hours at least.

Following Saturday’s damaging Old Firm loss at the hands of the reigning champions, Philippe Clement’s injury-hit side knew victory was a must against the out of form Dark Blues to prolong their rivals wait to wrap up the league crown.

But they had to do it the hard way after recovering from a two-goal first half deficit to eventually beat the Tayside outfit and avoid an embarrassing defeat in their final home match of the season.

Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales had the visitors in dreamland as they threatened a first win at Ibrox since 2001, but Ross McCausland poked home right on the stroke of half-time to hand the hosts a vital lifeline.

That goal will have altered Clement’s half-time team talk slightly and Rangers began the second half in scintillating fashion. Cyriel Dessers dragged them back on level terms within six minutes of the restart for what was his 22nd goal of the campaign.

And the industrious Todd Cantwell turned the game firmly on its head by finding the top corner of the net with a cross-cum-shot which flew past the keeper from wide on the right-hand side.

Substitute Scott Wright then wrapped up maximum points by netting a twice in the space of six minutes in the closing stages - his first league goals in nearly two years - to ensure the Gers moved three points behind leaders Celtic and reduced the goal difference to +4 with one match remaining.

A trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle on the final day of the league season is next up for Clement and his depleted squad before attention will turn towards the Scottish Cup final on May 25th.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed from Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Almost put the ball into his own net inside the opening 10 mins after getting his feet in a tangle. Held Tiffoney's 20-yard piledriver before making a strong one-handed save to deny the Dundee winger again moments later. Diving save kept out Bakayoko's goal-bound strike. Left flailing at thin air for Dundee's opener and no chance of keeping out Portales' flicked finish. Quiet second half, only having to save McCowan's drilled shot. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 A no-thrills performance from the skipper. His usual mixed bag, gave possession away on a few occasions but got forward to good affect and almost sent Silva clean through on goal in second half. Moved to centre half as part of a back three in the closing stages.

3 . Ben Davies - 6/10 Retained and used the ball extremely well. Kept things simple but will feel he could have done more to prevent both of Dundee's goals. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group