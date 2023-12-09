Ten-man Rangers came from behind to move within five points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a battling 3-1 victory over Dundee at Ibrox.

Ahead of a massive week for the Light Blues with a trip to Seville in their Europa League decider against Real Betis on Thursday quickly followed by the Viaplay Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden next weekend, Philippe Clement's side managed to grind out the win despite playing the second half with a man less.

Amadou Bakayoko's early 5th minute close-range finish had the visitors in front before Cyriel Dessers' deflected strike on the angle found the top corner of the net 15 minutes later to calm any nerves in the stands.

A James Tavernier spot-kick and a powerful Abdallah Sima header had the hosts in cruise control but midfielder Jose Cifuentes was sent off following a VAR check on the stroke of half-time for a mistimed challenge deemed serious foul play.

As a result, Clement made two changes at the break, with Todd Cantwell sacrificed in place of Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland was introduced for the ineffective Rabbi Matondo.

Rangers were unable to add to the scoreline after the interval with Tavernier clipping the cross and Sterling denied by the far post in the closing stages. Dundee did have their moments but failed to seriously trouble the keeper.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers, Ben Davies.

1 . Rangers player ratings v Dundee - gallery (GlaW) Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates with John Lundstram as he scores to make it 1-1 against Dundee at Ibrox.

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Has been an ever-present between the sticks this season but his distribution was surprisingly poor. Terrific save to deny Cameron but had no chance at the opener. A few nervy moments by his standards.

3 . James Tavernier - 7/10 Pretty solid run-out for the skipper. Gave away possession a few times but slotted home the penalty well and had a delightful clipped effort strike the woodwork.