Rangers ended Dundee United’s eight-match unbeaten start to the season to leapfrog their opponents into third place in the Scottish Premiership after an unconvincing 1-0 win at sun-kissed Tannadice.
Philippe Clement’s side moved back to within five points of leading duo Celtic and Aberdeen at the summit courtesy of Tom Lawrence’s early goal in Tayside proving enough to bounce back from their Old Firm disappointment last time out.
The Wales international latched onto Cyriel Dessers’ clever flick before displaying some nifty footwork to cut open the Tangerines backline and lift the ball over advancing goalkeeper Jack Walton after only seven minutes.
United rarely posed much of an attacking threat, with Jim Goodwin’s men failing to seriously trouble visiting stopper Jack Butland. Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski passed up the hosts’ best chance early in the second half when he cut inside before curling a shot from distance wide of the target as Rangers began to sit deeper.
But it was the Light Blues who looked more likely to add to their narrow lead with the lively Lawrence showcasing his quality on several occasions. The attacking midfielder curled a strike from just inside the box inches over the crossbar before forcing Walton into a terrific fingertip save in the closing stages.
This result marks a much-needed three points for the Ibrox club in a game viewed by many as a must-win, even at this early stage in the campaign.
Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Tannadice.
