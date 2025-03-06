Here’s how Rangers players rated in the 3-1 Europa League last-16 first leg win over Fenerbahce in Istanbul

Rangers seized the early initiative in their Europa League last-16 first-leg with a stunning 3-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Istanbul - putting the Ibrox club in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

An early defensive blunder allowed Cyriel Dessers to open the scoring after just six minutes in the Turkish capital, despite the best effort of ex-Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu to clear the ball to safety.

The hosts created a couple of opportunities to haul themselves back on level terms with Youssef En-Nesyri and Edin Dzeko both going close before Alexander Djiku volleyed home an equaliser on the half hour mark.

However, Barry Ferguson’s side managed to soak up a period of pressure and regain the lead just before half-time. A clever one-two between Dessers and Vaclav Cerny saw the on loan Wolfsburg attacker produce a composed finish to make it 2-0. Dessers then found the net twice more in the second half, but was caught in an offside position on both occasions by VAR.

However, Rangers did managed to grab an important two-goal cushion with nine minutes left to play following a quick counter-attacker. The ball was played onto Cerny who raced clear of two Fenerbahce defenders before coolly slotting low past the keeper to earn a deserved win and maintain the Light Blues impressive European form.

Perhaps the most noteworthy positive for Rangers was Ferguson’s decision to deviate away from a back four, with Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte filling wing-back roles, allowing captain James Tavernier to slot in on the right side of a three-man defensive line.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players fared in front of a fiery atmosphere, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Jack Butland (8.3/10)

Strong save early doors to deny Dzeko and thwarted Talisca impressively. No chance with Djiku’s goal. Wiped out teammate Propper with a flying clearance.

RWB - Ridvan Yilmaz (6.3/10)

Filling in on the right-hand side again, the Turkish international did well first-half on his return to his homeland but struggled to deal with Allan Saint-Maximin after the break.

RCB - James Tavernier (6.9/10)

Skipper led by example slotting in on the right side of a back three. Covered Yilmaz when he was caught out of position and was pretty solid overall.

CB - John Souttar (7/10)

Back from injury and straight into the XI, made some vital blocks and coped well with Fenerbahce’s robust strike pairing. Booked for dragging down Dzeko.

LCB - Robin Propper (6.5/10)

Was performing fairly well on the left-side of a back three but his night ended prematurely after being headbutted by Butland as he attempted to clear the ball. Looked groggy as he walked off after 29 minutes.

LWB - Jefte (6.9/10)

Worked very hard down the left flank and can be satisfied with his offering.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (8/10)

Outstanding. Capitalise on some space in midfield on a number of occasions to pose a threat going forward. Covered a lot of ground and provided an assist with a superb pass for Cerny's third goal.

CM - Connor Barron (6.6/10)

Always tried to make himself available to receive the ball and was tenacious in the middle of the park. A no-nonsense display.

LCF - Mohamed Diomande (7/10)

Adopting a more advanced role to help support the attack, the Ivorian’s energy levels were excellent. Drifted into some threatening areas and provided a solid contribution.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (8/10)

Excellent composure displayed to finished both of his two goals and was always a constant threat to Fenerbahce’s shaky rearguard. A real driving force.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (8.6/10)

Led the line impressively, showing some positive link-up play and clever movement. Could’ve had a hat-trick on another night. Scored the opener and assisted Cerny’s first goal in the second half. Had two further strikes ruled out. Back to his best here.

Subs used: Balogun (7.7), Sterling (6.4), Hagi (6.1), Lawrence (6.2), Igamane (6.3).