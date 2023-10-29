Rangers player ratings as Ibrox side strike twice in stoppage time to sink the Jambos 2-1.

Dramatic injury-time goals from James Tavernier and Danilo handed Rangers a vital comeback win over Hearts at Ibrox as they reduced the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to five points.

James Tavernier made up for an earlier penalty miss by slotting home a 90th minute spot-kick awarded by VAR, before the Gers skipper picked out substitute Danilo to head in the match-winner deep into stoppage time, cancelling out Lawrence Shankland’s early headed opener.

The victories maintains boss Philippe Clement’s unbeaten start to his Light Blues tenure with two wins and a draw in what was a dress rehearsal ahead of next Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final.

The home crowd were silenced after just four minutes when prolific Jambos frontman Shankland guided Alex Cochrane’s cross beyond Jack Butland. The hosts were booed off the field at half-time after Tavernier squandered a glorious chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Toby Sibbick was penalised for a rash challenge on Todd Cantwell inside the box.

The Gers skipper rattled the woodwork before Danilo entered the fray sporting a face mask following his recent absence after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

Rangers struggled to break down a resolute Hearts backline until Peter Haring brought down Connor Goldson in the final minute of regulation time for a shirt pull. Tavernier made no mistake on this occasion, dusting himself down and firing straight down the middle as visiting keeper Zander Clark guessed the wrong way.

Moments later, an incredible turnaround was complete when Tavernier’s perfectly-weighted cross was met in the air by Brazilian striker Danilo to bullet a header into the net, sparking bedlam in the stands and a sigh of relief in the home dugout.

Here’s our post-match player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, Adam Devine.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Hearts - gallery (GlaW) Ross McCausland celebrates James Tavernier’s successful penalty conversion against Hearts to make it 1-1 late in the match.

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Unable to keep Shankland’s header out but had a fairly quiet afternoon thereafter.

3 . James Tavernier - 7/10 Went from villain to hero. Missed a first-half spot kick after striking the upright but made amends late on by converting a second penalty. Then played a sumptuous ball across for Danilo to head home the match-winner.