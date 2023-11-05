Rangers player ratings as the Ibrox side set up a final showdown with Aberdeen back at the national stadium next month.

Rangers will return to Hampden Park next month to contest the Viaplay Cup Final after sweeping aside Hearts 3-1 in their last-four tie to set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Aberdeen.

A 15 minute scoring spree at the start of the second half put the game to bed and moved the Ibrox side within 90 minutes of lifting a first piece of silverware under Philippe Clement, and their first League Cup trophy in 12 years.

Following a goalless first-half in which Rangers dominated for large spells, the match sprung into life when busy Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark was penalied for bringing down Danilo in the penalty area. Referee Nick Walsh immediately pointed to the spot and James Tavernier stepped up to slot calmly into the bottom right-hand corner.

Half-time substitute Scott Wright doubled the Gers advantage soon after with an excellent low drive into the bottom corner to round of a terrific passing move involving Ryan Jack and Danilo. And Tavernier curled an exquisite free-kick from the edge of the box beyond the stranded Clark high into the top corner to put the game out of sight with 25 minutes left to play.

The Jambos pulled one back through talisman Lawrence Shankland from the penalty spot after substitute Ben Davies caught the trailing leg of Stephen Kingsley in the closing stages.

Here’s our post-match player ratings from Hampden:

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Had nothing to do first-half. Called into action early in the second, pushing Kent’s header wide of the post before producing an excellent diving save to tip Kingsley’s effort over the crossbar shortly after. Guessed the wrong way for Shankland’s penalty.

3 . James Tavernier - 9/10 Excellent afternoon. Got forward plenty to support attacks and a real threat from dead ball and set pieces. Excellent cross to pick out Danilo who headed over on 28 mins. Slotted home the spot-kick with ease then curled a stunning free-kick form edge of the box high into the top corner. Subbed and received a standing ovation.