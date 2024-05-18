Rangers were forced to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Hearts as both sides played out an end-of-season Premiership thriller in the baking heat at Tynecastle Park.
The Jambos scored with the last kick of the ball to snap their five-game losing run against the Ibrox club. But with nothing on the line for either team, this proved to be a thoroughly entertaining contest littered with goalmouth action.
Lawrence Shankland dinked the ball over Gers keeper Jack Butland to net his 31st goal of the campaign to give the hosts the lead, but the Light Blues hit back in ruthless fashion by converting three without reply to put them firmly on course to round off their league season with a victory.
Firstly, Ross McCausland displayed outstanding technique to lift the ball over two players before firing in off the far post from 20 yards. Todd Cantwell made it 2-1 with a beautiful crafted finish after winning back possession on the edge of the Hearts box and beating Zander Clark at full stretch.
And substitute Fabio Silva looked to have wrapped up maximum points with a powerful low drive from inside the box. However, third-placed Hearts continued to press forward during a frantic end-to-end second half.
Dexter Lembikisa's stunning volley at the back post from a Kenneth Vargas cross with 10 minutes left to play set up a grandstand finish. And Steven Naismith’s men salvage a share of the spoils deep into stoppage time when Clark’s long ball forward was flicked onwards and Kyosuke Tagawa rifled home beyond Butland.
It means Hearts end a successful season 17 points behind Rangers, who will no shift their focus towards next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against three-in-a-row champions Celtic.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed from Tynecastle Park:
