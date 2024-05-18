Rangers were forced to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Hearts as both sides played out an end-of-season Premiership thriller in the baking heat at Tynecastle Park.

The Jambos scored with the last kick of the ball to snap their five-game losing run against the Ibrox club. But with nothing on the line for either team, this proved to be a thoroughly entertaining contest littered with goalmouth action.

Lawrence Shankland dinked the ball over Gers keeper Jack Butland to net his 31st goal of the campaign to give the hosts the lead, but the Light Blues hit back in ruthless fashion by converting three without reply to put them firmly on course to round off their league season with a victory.

Firstly, Ross McCausland displayed outstanding technique to lift the ball over two players before firing in off the far post from 20 yards. Todd Cantwell made it 2-1 with a beautiful crafted finish after winning back possession on the edge of the Hearts box and beating Zander Clark at full stretch.

And substitute Fabio Silva looked to have wrapped up maximum points with a powerful low drive from inside the box. However, third-placed Hearts continued to press forward during a frantic end-to-end second half.

Dexter Lembikisa's stunning volley at the back post from a Kenneth Vargas cross with 10 minutes left to play set up a grandstand finish. And Steven Naismith’s men salvage a share of the spoils deep into stoppage time when Clark’s long ball forward was flicked onwards and Kyosuke Tagawa rifled home beyond Butland.

The result ensured Hearts ended another productive domestic season 17 points adrift of runners-up Rangers, who will now turn

It means Hearts end a successful season 17 points behind Rangers, who will no shift their focus towards next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against three-in-a-row champions Celtic.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed from Tynecastle Park:

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Unable to stop Shankland from opening the scoring after seeing the ball dinker over him. Had to be alert at his near post to watch Vargas' effort find the side-netting. Strong outstretched hand to push Oda's effort away to safety on 55 mins. No chance of saving Lembikisa's bulleted finish. Photo: Steve Welsh

2 . James Tavernier - 4/10 Saw a headed attempt straight down the throat of the Hearts keeper. Had a nightmare up against Vargas in the second half, almost allowing the Hearts forward to equalise with a back-post header on 78 mins. Failed to cut out the cross which was swept home by Lembikisa. Allowed Vargas far too much space. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Leon King - 5/10 Headed wide of the target after connecting with Fraser's delivery. Unable to keep tabs on Shankland's clever run from Oda's defence-splitting which led to the opening goal. Important clearance from a late Hearts free-kick. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group