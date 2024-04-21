Rangers kept their hopes of a domestic treble alive in impressive fashion as Cyriel Dessers’ double downed Hearts and set up a first Old Firm Scottish Cup Final against Celtic since 2002.

The Nigerian international scored either side of half-time, opening the scoring inside five minutes with a low finish under the body of Hearts keeper Craig Gordon after shiting the ball neatly on to his left foot. His second came via a slight deflection after seeing his initial effort saved.

Philippe Clement’s side came into the semi-final low on confidence, having won just two of their previous eight games in all competitions. In truth, they never looked like relinquishing their early lead at Hampden Park.

Hearts had a couple of positive moments in the final third, but the Gorgie club lacked the necessary quality and composure to break down the Gers backline. When they did manage to carve out an opening, the Jambos found Jack Butland once again in inspired form between the sticks.

Rangers started the game with a zip and intensity that was missing from their midweek goalless draw with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park. It took a lethargic Hearts almost half an hour to settle into the contest, and top scorer Lawrence Shankland almost gave them a lifeline with a back-post header late on that rippled the side-netting.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players from Hampden Park:

1 . Jack Butland - 8/10 Alert at his near post to turn Forrest's shot behind for a corner. Outstanding save with his feet to deny a sliding Frankie Kent at point-blank range moments later, despite claims for offside. Denied Oda with another top-class save in the closing stages.

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Tame effort after terrific work from Matondo that failed to trouble the Hearts keeper. Curled a poor free-kick miles over the top from 20 yards out. Early second half slip almost led to a Vargas opening.

3 . Leon Balogun - 7/10 Back from illness to replace Goldson. Headed effort from Diomande's lofted pass straight at Gordon, but caught in an offside position. Cut out Vargas' low cross shortly after the restart. Very commanding performance.