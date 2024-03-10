Rangers ran out 2-0 winners against Hibs in their Scottish Cup quarter-final battle at Easter Road.

Ibrox goalkeeper Jack Butland was fortunate not to be the subject of an early blunder, as he was almost tackled into his own net by Myziane Maolida. A Jordan Obita foul on Dujon Sterling would earn Philippe Clement's side a penalty, with James Tavernier up to take.

Usually so reliable from the spot, David Marshall in the home net saved his effort, but John Lundstram's sheer will bundled it over the line. There was concern before half-time as Sterling left the field injured, while there was nine minutes added to the end of the first half after a serious injury was sustained by Hibs' Martin Boyle.

Another injury then hit Rangers, as Ross McCausland was replaced and headed straight down the tunnel, having come on to replace Sterling. With Ryan Jack pulling up injured pre-match, it's a triple threat of concern for Clement ahead of Thursday's Europa League round of 16 second leg with Benfica.

Obita, already on a booking for a foul on Tom Lawrence, got his second yellow for a challenge up against Rabbi Matondo to leave Hibs up a man down. If that wasn't bad enough, Nathan Moriah-Welsh lunged into a tackle on Lundstram to provoke a second red card from referee Steven McLean.

That opened the game up for Rangers and Wolves loanee Fabio Silva fired in the decisive second that booked Scottish Cup progress. The Light Blues join Aberdeen, Celtic and the winner of Morton vs Hearts on Monday night in the last four draw. Here is how Glasgow World rated the players in Leith.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Got out of jail during a rare blunder. Solid otherwise, a good save to deny a Marcondes free-kick. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Missed the penalty and Maolida posed questions of him. Answered them fairly well.

3 . Connor Goldson - 6/10 A few wayward passes and clearances but used his physicality well against Marcondes. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group