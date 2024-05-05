Rangers eventually managed to wear down dogged 10-man Kilmarnock 4-1 to keep their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive as the narrowed the gap on leaders Celtic at the summit to three points.

Philippe Clement’s side had to come from behind to get the better of the Ayrshire side following a chaotic and highly entertaining contest at Ibrox. The visitors opened the scoring through James Tavernier’s own-goal from a Matty Kennedy cross before the Gers skipper passed up a glorious chance to level from the penalty spot after Joe Wright was penalised for handball as he attempted a block on the goal line.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva equalised right on the stroke of half-time to calm a nervous home support, before the Light Blues finally started to turn on the style after the restart. Centre back Ben Davies - who replaced Leon Balogun at the interval - turned home a rebound after John Lundstram’s effort was saved to put the hosts in front just after the hour mark.

Tom Lawrence then added a killer third with what proved to be a moment of real quality before John Souttar wrapped up the points deep into stoppage time to set Rangers up nicely for a make-or-break Old Firm showdown with reigning champions Celtic next weekend.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players from Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Not able to do much to prevent Tavernier's own goal at his front post. Didn't have a great deal to contend with after Killie were reduced to 10 men. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 4/10 Another mixed bag from the captain. Turned the ball into his own net from Kennedy's timid cross. Had a big chance to redeem himself from the penalty spot but saw his low effort saved by the keeper. Always keen to drive forward into space but didn't have a great game by his own standards. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Leon Balogun - 5/10 Had been showing up really well until being replaced at half-time as a precaution with one eye on the Celtic game next week.