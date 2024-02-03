Rangers cut the gap at the Scottish Premiership summit on leaders Celtic to three points after easing to a routine 3-0 victory over bottom club Livingston at Ibrox.

Following the Hoops' 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in the early lunchtime kick-off, there was pressure applied on Philippe Clement's side to make inroads on the leaders - and they did so in emphatic fashion against West Lothian strugglers, who are now winless in 16 league games.

On loan Wolves striker Fabio Silva converted his first goal for the club after 40 minutes with a deflected volley to break the deadlock before Rabbi Matondo added a second on the stroke of half-time in front of an expectant home crowd. Todd Cantwell wrapped up the points with a sweeping finish to round of a classy move involving youngster Ross McCausland to secure a statement win.

Captain James Tavernier almost scored directly from a corner following a severe gust of wind that called visiting keeper Shamal George to scramble away to safety in a one-sided encounter.

Here are the WhoScored player ratings from the game for Rangers:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Leon King, Nicolas Raskin.

1 . Jack Butland - GK WhoScored rating: 6.55

2 . James Tavernier - RB WhoScored rating: 9.04

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB WhoScored rating: 7.58