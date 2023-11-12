Goals in either half from Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier helped Rangers cruise to an impressive 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

On a very comfortable afternoon in West Lothian, Philippe Clement's side continued to apply pressure on league leaders Celtic at the top of the table as they moved within five points, albeit briefly, ahead of the Hoops' clash with Aberdeen.

Dessers - reinstated to the starting line-up - fired the visitors in front after 26 minutes with a rather scuffed finish after Tavernier's earlier penalty miss.

The Gers skipper redeemed himself from the spot in the 75th minute to put the contest to bed and the Ibrox side could easily have added to the scoreline in a game dominated by VAR drama that also had two disallowed goals.

Here’s our Rangers post-match player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies.

Cyriel Dessers fires Rangers on their way to a comfortable victory over Livingston

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 A fairly routine afternoon for the No.1 with Livi only registering one shot on target throughout the 90 mins. Another clean sheet. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 The skipper had a mixed afternoon after missing from the penalty spot in the first half and firing an effort wide of the right-hand post. Made up for his earlier spot-kick miss from 12 yards in the second half. Gave the ball away too often. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group