Rangers player ratings vs Livingston: Two ‘lively’ 8/10s but one 5/10 'off-day' as Gers coast to victory - gallery
Goals in either half from Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier helped Rangers cruise to an impressive 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
On a very comfortable afternoon in West Lothian, Philippe Clement's side continued to apply pressure on league leaders Celtic at the top of the table as they moved within five points, albeit briefly, ahead of the Hoops' clash with Aberdeen.
Dessers - reinstated to the starting line-up - fired the visitors in front after 26 minutes with a rather scuffed finish after Tavernier's earlier penalty miss.
The Gers skipper redeemed himself from the spot in the 75th minute to put the contest to bed and the Ibrox side could easily have added to the scoreline in a game dominated by VAR drama that also had two disallowed goals.
Here’s our Rangers post-match player ratings:
Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies.