Rangers enjoyed a winning return to the Europa League in a 2-0 success away at Malmo.

Coming up against a side who had managed to get European victories over them in 2011 and 2021 - reminding them of that fact in the match build-up - Rangers were up inside a minute thanks to summer signing Nedim Bajrami.

Malmo then had it in the net before the 20th-minute mark but it was ruled offside, as Vaclav Cerny then missed a good chance for the Ibrox side on their travels. Cyriel Dessers was next to spurn a good chance for Rangers, his effort inside the box going over the bar.

Ross McCausland made sure they would not be punished, as he netted in the second half to ensure victory. Next up for Rangers is a clash with Hibs in the Premiership. Here is how WhoScored rated the Rangers players in their opening Europa League match.

