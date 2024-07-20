Amad Diallo returned to Scotland to haunt his former club as Rangers tasted defeat against English Premier League heavyweights Manchester United in a blockbuster pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

In what was their third outing of the summer, Philippe Clement’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Scottish capital but there was plenty of positives for the Belgian to take away from the clash against an experimental Red Devils team.

Among the players to impress, Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Dujon Sterling were the trio who caught the eye. However, summer signing Jefte endured a torrid 75 minutes as he tried to contain the attacking threat posed by Diallo, who was United’s brightest spark during the first-half. And Cyriel Dessers’ endured a frustrating afternoon, with the Light Blues’ lack of a cutting edge in attack a cause for concern.

Lawrence had a driven effort from distance fizz narrowly over the crossbar, but United enjoyed the lions share of possession without seriously testing Jack Butland in the Gers goal. Dujon Sterling made a super defensive block when Diallo looked certain to score and Casemiro sent a powerful header inches wide of the target.

The deadlock was eventually broken after 39 minutes when Diallo was allowed time and space to drive inside and unleash a ferocious left-foot shot which whistled past Butland into the bottom corner of the net.

United boss Erik ten Haag opted to change his entire outfield XI at half-time, while Rabbi Matondo was introduced for Oscar Cortes in Rangers only change. The second half was a rather dull affair with an influx of substitutions disrupting the flow of the match.

The reigning FA Cup holders doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining when youngster Maxi Oyedele threaded a perfectly-weighted pass through for Joe Hugill to dispatch high into the roof of the net following a well-worked move.

But it was Diallo who stole the show. On this evidence he has come on leaps and bounds since his loan spell at Ibrox back in 2022. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players from a testing workout against Manchester United as 21 players utilised.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Wearing the captain's armband against his former side. Well positioned to push a Mount set-piece behind for a corner. Unable to keep out Diallo's pinpoint finish into the bottom corner and helpless to stop Hugill's thunderous strike. | SNS Group

2 . Dujon Sterling - 7/10 Excellent defensive block to deny United a certain goal after 17 mins. Charged forward at will when given a licence to roam. Used the ball well and was strong in the challenge. Kept tabs on Sancho throughout. Subbed. | SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - 4/10 Early signs of miscommunication with Davies allowed Diallo in behind. Failed to track the run of Hugill in the lead up to United's second goal. Subbed. | SNS Group