Rangers player ratings v Motherwell as Kieran Dowell stakes strong claim for Celtic start and Todd Cantwell strolls it

Rangers moved back to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as they cruised to a commanding 2-0 victory over struggling Motherwell at Fir Park on Christmas Eve.

Kieran Dowell, on only his third league start of the season, handed the visitors a dream start after just three minutes when he expertly combined with Cyriel Dessers before rifling the ball high past Well' keeper Liam Kelly into the net.

The Gers opened up a two-goal cushion after 16 minutes following another free-flowing team move, as Abdallah Sima chested the ball down into the path of Todd Cantwell who drilled a low effort into the bottom corner.

Frontman Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the net on two occasions in the second half as the Ibrox men attempted to serve up a pre-Christmas cracker, but both goals were correctly chopped off by VAR for offside. This was another routine win for Rangers against the Steelmen who are now without a top-flight victory in 15 games.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Fir Park:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Adam Devine, Johnly Yfeko, Bailey Rice.

1 . Rangers player ratings v Motherwell - gallery Rangers' Todd Cantwell celebrates as he scores to make it 2-0 against Motherwell at Fir Park.

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Another very comfortable afternoon for the English stopper. Has very little to do throughout and can chalk off his latest clean sheet

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Solid display from the captain who wasn't overlay tested defensively and got forward to good effect.