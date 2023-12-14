"It's redemption for Rangers in the city of Seville" cried TNT Sports commentator Rory Hamilton.

The Light Blues chose to do it the hard way but Philippe Clement's side finished top of Group C to advance to the Europa League round of 16 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Having travelled to Southern Spain in the knowledge that a second consecutive win over the La Liga outfit would secure progression in the competition, the Ibrox side prevailed in a truly absorbing contest.

Abdallah Sima rifled the visitors into an early 10th minute lead but they were quickly pegged back when full-back Juan Miranda finished off a sweeping move to arrow a low strike beyond keeper Jack Butland into the corner of the net four minutes later.

Cyriel Dessers then restored the Gers advantage with an excellent solo effort after 20 minutes but their lead again proved short lived when ex-Newcastle and Leciester City attacker Ayoze Perez struck an equalise to cap off an incredible first-half.

Clement turned to his bench and introduced Kemar Roofe midway through the second half. It proved an inspired decision as the Jamaican striker found himself in the right place at the right time to turn home fellow substitute Rabbi Matondo's fresh air swipe on 78 minutes to seal the win.

Real Betis were unbeaten on home soil this season and came into the game following a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their latest league match, but Manuel Pellegrini's men will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after surrendering their lead at the top of the section.

With Sparta Prague running out 3-1 winners over Aris Limassol in Cyprus, the result in Andalucia meant Rangers topped the group and progressed along with the Czech outfit who leapfrogged Betis into second spot on a dramatic night.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), John Souttar, Adam Devine, Arron Lyall, Cole McKinnon.

1 . Rangers player ratings v Real Betis - gallery Rangers striker Kemar Roofe wheels away to celebrate his winner against Real Betis in Seville.

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Smart fingertip save prevented Bellerin from scoring. Pulled off a stunning point-blank save to deny the hosts early in the second half. Unable to prevent both of Betis' goals and had the crossbar to thank on two occasions.

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 The skipper had a pretty quiet night if truth be told. Didn't offer to much of an attacking threat but was fairly solid defensively. Breathed a sigh of relief when Perez's second goal was chopped off for handball after playing him onside. Booked.